When is Made in Chelsea's series 22 start date for 2021?











Made in Chelsea is returning to E4 soon, and the cast are already giving away filming hints. So when is the series 22 start date?

If you have been tuning into the Married at First Sight drama, you may have spotted an exciting MIC trailer spice things up in the adverts.

It’s safe to say that we have missed seeing the cast drama, whether that is Maeve saying it exactly how it is or Miles flirting with one of the ladies.

But the most important question on everyone’s minds is this… Exactly when are we next being filled in on the juicy gossip of Chelsea?

TOWIE: How old is TOWIE star Demi Sims? Relationships explored

Fans get excited for Made in Chelsea’s return

Since the MIC series 22 trailer began doing the rounds, social media has erupted with excitement for its return.

One fan said: “Why am I so happy #MadeInChelsea is coming back? SOON.”

Savage X Fenty Show | Official Trailer | Prime Video

It’s almost like we didn’t know just how much we missed it until it was gone… Before the trailer came out, fans were begging for more.

“WHEN IS #MadeInChelsea BACKKKK @E4Chelsea ffs. Its been 84 years”, urged one viewer missing the drama.

Several fans are also wanting to find out exactly “when SOON is”, and are demanding to find out the release date for the 22nd season.

#MadeInChelsea is coming back soon omgggg yes the PINNACLE of trash TV back on ya screen BAYBEE — Quarantitties 🇬🇩🇯🇲ᙏ̤̫ (@AleighaforWonho) September 21, 2021

When does Made in Chelsea’s series 22 start?

Reality Titbit believes Made in Chelsea series 22 will air on October 11th.

Although unannounced by E4 (at the time of writing), this is a slot where there is a gap following the end of Married At First Sight UK.

Filming is currently taking place, and has been for several weeks, giving the production team time to wrap it up and edit scenes ahead by mid October.

As we already know, MIC always airs on a Monday at 9pm, and E4 tends to have one main reality show filling that slot when another ends.

Me at the fact #MadeinChelsea is back soon got me like pic.twitter.com/4ebEemaE83 — Noor 🦋 (@NoorAlmuzaffar) September 22, 2021

NETFLIX: Get to know Rae Ripple from Metal Shop Masters

Made in Chelsea series 22: What to expect

There are some previous cast members spotted coming back to the show, such as Liv Bentley’s ex-boyfriend Digby, and Angus Findlay.

The trailer reveals the return of Miles and Ruby – which we saw get very romantic with one another during the 21st series.

Maeva and James are also seen arguing in the sneak peek, with him stating she is “literally pouring gasoline on the fire”.

It could be a clever editing trick, but Maeva is seen saying “you want the passion” before Miles says “you want the romance”…

Inga, Liv, Reza, Ollie, Gareth and Paris are also in the trailer, while Sam Thompson is returning. He revealed he had to film for MIC on Instagram.

He’s not the only one giving hints on social media, as Sophie Hermann and Fredrik Ferrier shared stories while filming.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA ON E4 THIS OCTOBER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK