









Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy is tying the knot with Brett Randle on November 19. Fans were convinced the wedding wasn't taking place for months, but she left them confused with loved-up wedding videos.

The two posed for videos at a South Carolina courthouse on November 16. However, it’s not the first celebration they are having, as the videos posted by Madison comes days before their tropical destination wedding this weekend.

“It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22,” she captioned the romantic clip. She revealed to E! in July that she was planning on having 30 attendees on her big day, which will include only their families. Let’s look at the cute vids!

Madison LeCroy shares wedding videos

Madison has shared two wedding videos which give serious old school bride and groom vibes. She is seen kissing her beau on the lips while they countdown the days to their wedding ceremony in Mexico.

She wore a form-fitting white cocktail dress with matching heels and a short veil. She and Randle, dressed in a suit, posed outside the courthouse in a vintage Triumph sports car and shared a few kisses for the camera.

Madison teased the countdown for their wedding day on the posts, where she held a bouquet of white roses. The star also shared another post of Brett kissing her on the forehead, as well as them walking, holding hands and smiling.

Madison and Brett are having their official big wedding ceremony in Mexico on Sunday November 19, with their two families. She cleared up confusion after accidentally sharing the wrong date and said on Instagram:

Oh, my God, y’all, I’m so sorry, it’s actually this weekend. I’m already living in another year. So, all of you guys that are traveling, don’t freak out.

She was referring to a caption which stated the wrong year for their wedding date. When Madison and Brett posed for the loved-up wedding videos, several fans thought they’d already tied the knot, but it is happening on the weekend!

In another Instagram Story shared on Thursday, November 17, Madison posted a photo of Randle sitting on an airplane on their way to Mexico, where her wedding gown got its own seat next to him.

Madison and Brett Randle: Timeline

Madison announced her engagement to Brett during an Amazon Live event in October. He had popped the question after her and her son Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband) got back from a birthday celebration.

The Southern Charm star married Josh Hughes when she was 20 years old and split from him five years later. She later dated Austen Kroll, before they broke up. Madison then teased her relationship with Brett in April 2021.

Brett was 35 years old when they got engaged. She revealed to Us Magazine that she was in “the most grown-up relationship” yet when they made their relationship Instagram-official in July last year.

She said her new beau is “actually a man” who “has his s–t together and is very respectful.” The two moved in to their first house together in May earlier this year, just over a year after they first met in Arizona.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

