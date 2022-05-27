Madison Watkins has already released a single just weeks after American Idol departure













Madison Watkins was one of the incredibly talented signers on Americal Idol and despite not making it to the end of the competition she is already making big moves since leaving the show. American Idol wasn’t her first talent rodeo as she was also featured on AGT where she made it all the way to the judge’s cuts.

Since leaving the show she has released a new single that has hit the 100’s of thousands in steams already. Reality Titbit has all the details on what madison has been doing since she departed from American Idol, check it out.

Madison Watkins. Picture: Madison Watkins Sings “Holy” + An Energetic Duet With Tori Kelly! – American Idol 2021

What is Madison up to since leaving AI?

Following her departure from American Idol, Madison has already released a new single. The singer released her song called If You Wanted To You Would on 25 May and the song is already a hit.

Madison made the announcement via an adorable Instagram video of her dancing to her song with the caption, “IF YOU WANTED TO YOU WOULD out at 9 pm PT/12 am ET !!!!!! SET UR ALARMS PPL!!”

The song is emotional and very heartfelt but fans are in love with it already, someone commented on her post, “Can’t listen to this during the workday for some reason my eyes get all watery. I think it’s allergies”

Another person said, “Girl this song is incredible I’ve got it blasting on repeat.”

Madison is doing incredibly after “so many ‘no’s”

Madison must be very proud of how far she has come already. The star has always dreamed of becoming a professional singer but has opened up about how many people have doubted her.

During an interview with Vogue LA the singer said:

I have heard so many “no’s” over the past few years. I have had people tell me I am not ready, or that this dream is too big to even pursue, but I haven’t allowed those things to make me stop pursuing this. Madison Watkins, Vogue

It doesn’t look like the songwriter will be hearing many more ‘no’s” now as it appears she is doing better than ever, especially since leaving American Idol.

Ryan Seacrest’s wardrobe fail during the finale

The host of American Idol had a little problem as he had to change his underwear during the finale of American Idol. However, it’s not what you think, but rather was more of a wardrobe malfunction.

During an episode of Live with Ryan and Kelly, the host shared the behind-the-scenes stories. Ryan revealed to have experienced an “embarrassing moment” after his stylist had realised that his underwear was “too tight”

Explaining the situation in detail, Ryan said to have sent the live show to commercials after he had been alerted about the underwear situation.

“We go to commercial and [my stylist Miles Siggins] says, ‘Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear’,” he quoted.

In a panic mode, things went downhill as he said to have not brought an extra pair of underwear. However, his stylist Miles Siggins came to save the day, saying: “Don’t worry, I got mine.”

