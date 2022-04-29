Magda Ziomek's Instagram explains why she's not afraid of Below Deck cameras













The first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been a huge hit for Bravo and fans are already craving season two. One of the stewardesses and stars of the show is Magda Ziomek, who has captivated audiences from the start with her hilarious personality – and not to mention her impeccable physique.

After having a quick peek at her Instagram, not only have our jaws hit the floor, but we can also see why she has so much confidence in front of the camera as she is not afraid to show off her stunning figure to the world.

Reality Titbit had a little stalk and have all the details on the yachtie and model’s inspirational confidence and raunchy Instagram.

Magda Ziomek. Picture: Below Deck Down Under | Things Get Spicy Above Deck

Magda’s flawless Instagram feed

We are all for body positivity and female empowerment over here and Magda embodies that perfectly. The model and self-proclaimed “extreme sports addict’s” Instagram is full of stunning semi-nude modelling shots and selfies.

Her feed consists of professional modelling shots as she reps different swimwear and underwear, sometimes as an ad or brand deal and sometimes just because she can! A few of her posts even show her fully nude, however, her shots are always artistic and tasteful.

Magda loves to use empowering captions with her posts, for example in one of her most recent posts she is fully nude and the caption reads:

This is Venus’ place. For she loves to smile at the bright #sea And make sailors happy. All around her the sea trembles, Seeing her loveliness. Magda, Instagram

Magda also loves sports and travel

Her Instagram isn’t just the reality star showing off her mind-blowing figure, she also posts a lot about her other interests which are primarily sports and travel. Her bio describes her as a “yachtie, model, extreme sports addict, traveller.”

Magda spends her life on yachts so it’s no surprise that she loves to travel, some of the places she has been to so far include Mexico, Australia, Guatemala, South Africa, Florida and many more.

What many people may not expect from the reality star is that she is an avid skateboarder and a good one at that. Her Instagram features lots of videos of her skating as well as surfing and other sporting activities.

Magda is an adrenaline junkie

The final thing we can also take from having a peek at her Instagram is that aside from modelling and travelling, tying in with the love for sport, Magda is a clear adrenaline junkie. So far she has been skydiving in Australia and in her IG picture she said:

highest bucket list point checked. Thanks to @skydiveaustralia for making it real! Views like that are guaranteed only from 15,000ft!

The star has also been snowboarding multiple times down some gnarly slopes in Switzerland as well as catching big waves on her travels.

