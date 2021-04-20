Who is Makayla Phillips' sister? American Idol star devotes song to sibling!











Makayla Phillips has made her return to American Idol, and devoted her latest performance to her sister. So, who is her sibling?

When the ABC singing competition saw the top 12 contestants perform, Makayla gave an emotional rendition of Anyone by Demi Lovato.

At the end of her performance, she spoke about her sister, and revealed she wanted to let her know she is never alone.

So, who is Makayla’s sister? What is their sister bond like? We found her sibling on Instagram, and explored their relationship…

Screenshot: Emotional! Makayla Phillips Delivers Powerful “Anyone” Performance – American Idol 2021, American Idol YouTube

Who is Makayla Phillips?

Makayla is an 18-year-old singer from Canyon Lake, California, USA.

She has released several tracks, including Might, Warrior and Fool Like You.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

It is not the first time that the contestant has appeared on American Idol, as she returned this season, with hopes to make the top 10 singers this year.

She was chosen from a selected season 18 contestants who were asked to come back to American Idol season 19.

Makayla is an actress, model, singer, dancer at Dream Talent Management.

Amazing performance by Makayla Phillips. The measure of a great performance is when you feel the emotions & are moved from it. Well done. She's definitely getting my 10 votes.



Text C8 to 21523 #AmericanIdol — Kathy (@trekcapri) April 20, 2021

RELATIONSHIP: What is Disney and American Idol connection?

Who is Makayla Phillips’ sister?

Whitney McDonald

Makayla recently shared several pictures of her sister on Instagram, congratulating her for becoming a massage therapy graduate.

They also both share a 16-year-old brother called Aidan Phillips.

She grew up in Lake Springs, California, where she currently lives, and went to Temecula Valley High School.

Makayla now works at Ace Hotel and Swim Club, in Palm Springs.

EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE: Who is host Lara Spencer?

Meet Makayla’s sister on Instagram

Makayla’s sister appears to be fairly busy, as she is a graduate and swim club worker, who seems to be close to her family.

Whitney has a creative side, as she creates paintings on a separate Instagram page, where people can purchase art from her.

She also has a cat called Hercules, who she clearly adores! When it comes to family, Whitney and Makayla appear to be very close.

Whitney recently shared a weight loss progress picture, where she revealed she is at the healthiest weight she has been since high school.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC EVERY SUNDAY AND MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK