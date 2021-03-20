Mama June Shannon's net worth explored - Southern Treats box salary explored!











It’s that time again, as Mama June: Road To Redemption comes to WE tv for a fifth season. So, what is June Shannon’s net worth?

The matriarch of the Shannon family, who is the mom of daughters Anna, Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana, is set to be back on our screens.

Returning on Friday March 19th, June Shannon will be opening up about her drug addiction on the series, following one year of sobriety.

So, what is Mama June Shannon’s net worth? How much does she earn from the Southern Treats boxes she sells? We explored her salary…

Screenshot: Mama’s BACK This March! 😱✨ Mama June: Road to Redemption, WE tv YouTube

Who is Mama June Shannon?

Mom-of-four June Edith “Mama June” Shannon, 41, was born in McIntyre, Georgia, who first came to fame in 2011 on Toddlers & Tiaras.

She starred on the series with her then five-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, before being offered their own series.

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

It was called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which featured Alana’s siblings Anna, Jessica, and Lauryn, and has led to several other shows of their own.

Looking back on her life as a mother, she became pregnant with her first daughter Anna, at 14 and gave birth just days after her 15th birthday.

In 2017, Mama June: From Not To Hot was released, which followed her weight loss journey as she went from 460 pounds to losing over 300 pounds.

She is now currently in a relationship with Geno Doak, and lives in Hampton, Georgia, with her family.

.@MamaJune_BooBoo has been to hell and back. The new season of #MamaJune premieres FRIDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/jv5ynKQkjN — Mama June (@MamaJune_WEtv) March 17, 2021

UNPOLISHED: What is Bria Martone’s net worth? Age and husband!

Mama June Shannon: Southern Treats

Mama June runs a subscription service that contains “the best, most finger-lickin’ ingredients, delectables and products in a box”.

The box comes with exactly what it says on the tin – Southern Treats!

Inside each delivery is snacks, baking mixes, tea, spices, condiments, and sweet treats. One box came with a sugar cookie made of 16 marshmallows.

Some recent treats have included Sweet Cream Butter cookies, Seafood Boil hand soap, crisps, a mug, and an apron, to name just a few.

Mystery boxes are also available, which start from $19.95.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE: Who is Buffie? Net worth and husband!

What is Mama June Shannon’s net worth?

At least $1 million

Mama June Shannon reportedly earned $50,000 per episode Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is now called Road to Redemption.

Considering there were 12 episodes during the last season, that would mean the reality star made $600,000 during one series.

Her Southern Treats boxes, which has 14K followers on Instagram, costs $34.95 per quarter or $119 per year (for four boxes).

If each social media follower bought an annual subscription, this would bring in an income of $1.6 million!

WE can't give away too much! Tune in to the season premiere of #MamaJune FRIDAY at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/mTZltvjzjy — Mama June (@MamaJune_WEtv) March 16, 2021

WATCH MAMA JUNE: ROAD TO REDEMPTION ON WE TV FRIDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK