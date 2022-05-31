Mama June's daughter Shannon gives birth to two adorable mini Pumpkins













Mama June’s daughter, Shannon ‘Pumpkin’ Efird has just welcomed a set of twins into the world with her husband Josh. They have had one boy and one girl via C-section.

This now makes her a mother of four as their adorable family continues to grow. Reality Titbit has all the details on mom and her two new babies, check it out.

Shannon welcomed twins into the world on Monday

According to The Sun, the couple welcomed their two babies into the world on May 19 and the mom and twins are “happy and healthy”.

All three have reportedly returned home safely from the hospital just a few days after delivery. An insider shared with The Sun that:

The girl weighed in at six pounds, one ounce and the boy totalled five pounds, four ounces. Mom and babies are happy and healthy and Josh is elated that the babies are finally here. The Sun

Pumpkin and Josh already share two children

The couple are now parents of four, before they welcomed their twins into the world the pair already had a four-year-old daughter called Ella and an 11-month-old son named Bentley.

The pair got married in April 2018 during a Las Vegas ceremony approximately four months after they welcomed Ella.

It was first reported in April that Pumpkin was expecting twins with her husband Josh just nine months after welcoming baby No. 2.

Mama June didn’t prove of the couple trying for more babies

In May 2022 Mama June spoke to InTouch about her thoughts on if they should have another baby to which she said she “doesn’t” need more kids. June explained:

She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head. Mama June, InTouch

The mother and daughter have had a strained relationship for a while now and back in April 2021, Pumpkin claimed that her other paid a “negative role” in her marriage to Josh.

During an interview with InTouch, Pumpkin said:

I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom. Shannon Efird, InTouch

