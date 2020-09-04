Margherita Taylor has long served as one of the BBC’s top TV hosts.

The presenter has featured on the likes of Escape to the Country and Countryfile, slowly establishing herself as one of the best in the biz. Her career spans from all the way back in the early ’90s, when a student at Birmingham City University. She obtained a degree in media and communications which set her up well for her career path. But Margherita landed her first proper role in 1993, when she won a talent contest run by Birmingham based radio station BRMB. The prize was a slot as a DJ on their show, and the rest is history.

Margherita’s career in radio continued throughout the ’90s and into the 2000s. It was her success in this field which landed her a job presenting on T4 alongside Dermot O’Leary and Vernon Kay back in 1999.

Although Margherita is well-known on our screens, less is known about her private life. Many of her fans want to know if Margherita has a partner or is married.

Does Margherita Taylor have a partner?

Unconfirmed.

Many media personalities feel free to share the ins and outs of their personal lives on social media, but Margherita has largely stayed off the grid. While she often speaks of romantic music, shares news of her friends’ children, and is vocal about her work, Margherita never touches on her personal life.

It is then unknown whether Margherita has a partner. We’ve done some digging on her Twitter – which is Margherita’s only known form of social media – and found no trace of any romantic links. You can follow Margherita on Twitter @MargheritaT.

Margherita also does not wear a wedding ring, so it is unlikely that she is married.

More on Margherita Taylor’s family

While we don’t know about Margherita’s love life, she has previously opened up to the public about her family life.

Margherita is of Trinidadian, Ghanaian and Danish heritage. In an interview with the Independent, Margherita revealed that one set of her grandparents live in Denmark. This interview was from 2005, and Margherita detailed travelling solo on multiple occasions.

It is unknown whether it is Margherita’s mother or father who is Danish, but she has very close links with the country.

