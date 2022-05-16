Marlo Hampton made her fortune through fashion and fame on RHOA













The new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has just started and audiences have been re-introduced to the OG housewives, as well as some new ones too. Marlo Hampton has appeared on the show as a guest since 2011 and has since become a well-known TV personality.

Aside from RHOA Marlo has appeared in other shows and is also an entrepreneur, businesswoman and fashion designer. Now fans want to know how much the star is worth considering all her exciting career endeavors.

Reality Titbit has all the details on her net worth as well as exactly how she made it. Check it out.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Marlo Hampton’s net worth

The 46-year-old has reached some impressive heights with her career so far and as of May 2022, according to wealthypersons.com, Marlo’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

This net worth comes from her multiple career paths, including running her own boutique in Atlanta as well as all of the hard work she does for youth charities across the nation.

Not forgetting that the star will make a decent bit of dollar through her appearance on the Bravo show.

Marlo’s career explored

Aside from Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo has appeared as a cast member on I Dream NeNe: The Wedding, the documentary.

Marlo is also very into her fashion and has started her own successful company in Atlanta called Red Carpet Boutique. Aside from her store, she served as a style ambassador for the International Fashion Week in 2016.

Aside from her business’, Marlo is also a proud member and supporter of the project Glam It Up which encourages and empowers young girls living in the foster care system. Marlo was in foster care herself when she was a child therefore it has become something very close to her heart.

Marlo’s dating and personal life

Marlo is one of the few cast members of RHOA that doesn’t have a husband, however, she is dating a man called Peter Thomas.

The reality TV star has opened up previously to the media explaining that she is not so serious about the relationship and is happily enjoying the fun she is having.

However, Peter seems to be pretty serious as he gifted his girl a house for her birthday. Not like we are jealous or anything…

Marlo was previously engaged to her ex-boyfriend and NFL player, Charles Grant. This is the most we really know about the businesswoman as she chooses to keep her personal life away from the media.

