Does Martin Gelbspan from The Bachelorette have a girlfriend?











The Bachelorette Michelle Young faced off Martin Gelbspan and her other exes on the recent Men Tell All. But does Martin already have a girlfriend?

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette recently hosted its Men Tell All and things got messy!

While all of your exes being in the same room can be a nightmare for many, Michelle handled it all with a lot of grace. However, things got sticky when a lot of her former suitors started making claims about each other.

Screenshot from Peter & Will Clash At The Men Tell All | Bachelor Nation | YouTube



Does Martin Gelbspan have a girlfriend?

As per US Weekly, Martin admitted to having a girlfriend on the Men Tell All.

During the chat, Will alleged that Martin had a girlfriend while he was on the show. The personal trainer denied these claims but said, “I did date before. She wasn’t my girlfriend. I didn’t live with her.”

Martin further claimed that he took a break from the woman when he was filming the season.

“Thanks to this whole process, I did find my soulmate, and I do treat her very much like a queen,” he insisted while addressing Will’s claims.

Michelle accepted his apology and urged him to be more understanding towards women in the future.

It is not clear if Martin is in a relationship with the same girl he allegedly dated before. The personal trainer’s Instagram reveals nothing about his current relationship.

Fans react to contestant’s revelation

Martin’s revelations left many Bachelor Nation fans in shock. Some were glad that Michelle sent him home.

Notice both Jamie & Martin had to have the last word… in their apology#bachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/QEbZkPtTap — Kait Chura (@hkchura) December 7, 2021

What else happened on The Bachelorette tell-all?

The recent Men Tell All was very eventful, to say the least.

Among other things, the Bachelorette called out Jamie during the tell-all too. Michelle brought up some of the comments Jamie had made about her during the show. Jamie’s infamous ‘Spring Break’ comment was also brought to light.

Explaining the comment Jamie said, “There had been this thing where I accidentally walked in too soon while she was having an intimate moment with one of the other castmates, and so the ‘spring break’ comment was more so about me just being one of 20 guys.” The former suitor apologized to Michelle in the end.

Things also got sticky between Peter and Will. At one point Will shocked the audience after shouting at Peter, “Tell your sister to stay out of my DMs.” Peter then accused Will of writing negative reviews about his pizzeria, which Will neither confirmed nor denied.

