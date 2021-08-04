Who is Mary Welch from Breaking Bland? Meet the HGTV designer on Instagram











HGTV recently presented its viewers with a brand new home renovation show. Breaking Bland premiered on Wednesday, August 4 and stars designer/host Mary Welch Fox Stasik.

The show’s season 1 will feature seven episodes which will release every Wednesday starting August 4. Over the course of Breaking Bland’s first season, fans will get to witness HGTV star Mary Welch creating some never-seen-before and personalized designs for her clients. Here’s what we know about the designer.

Who is Mary Welch?

39-year-old Mary is a Knoxville, Tennessee, native. She is a popular interior designer by profession and now a reality TV star too.

The HGTV host grew up in a tight-knit family and is extremely close to her father. She often takes to her Instagram to share her gratitude for her family.

Mary from Breaking Bland has over 7000 followers on her professional Instagram account and over 13,000 followers on her personal account.

The reality star was interested in designing from a young age. In an interview, Mary has revealed how she and her father visited fabric stores when she was younger and she selected the bedding as well other things for her room. After graduating high school, the HGTV star studied Interior Design at Colorado State University.

In the years following her graduation from college, she worked in companies in Colorado, Chicago as well as New York City, constantly honing her skills in the process. For a short while, the HGTV star dabbled her feet in the music and fashion industries but found her way back to Interior Design.

Aside from designing Mary is also into surfing. She shares pictures and videos of herself enjoying the activity quite often.

A look at the HGTV star’s husband and family

Mary is happily married to musician Ryan Stasik. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and has been married for a decade now. Many viewers might already know that 44-year-old Ryan, a bassist in the band Umphrey’s McGee. He is also involved with the synthwave group Doom Flamingo.

The couple has two daughters. Reports suggest that their firstborn Amelia West is 8 years old now, while their second born, Micky Simone is 3. Both Mary and Ryan often post pictures with their kids on Instagram accounts.

Breaking Bland’s plot explored

On HGTV’s Breaking Bland, we follow Mary and her builder friend John Frick, as the duo helps clients create a living space that expresses their personalities. From the show’s trailer, we can tell Mary is not afraid of taking risks, as she goes on to create painted floors and many more risque designs for her clients’ homes.

In every episode, fans will get to see her cracking design boundaries. Mary reveals in the trailer, “My goal is to showcase each client’s personality while also encouraging them to take some bold risks. I want to help them embrace their fun, weird sides in the best way possible.”

