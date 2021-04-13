Who is Maryse Ouellet? Net worth of Miz and Mrs star!











Miz and Mrs is back on our screens, and viewers are wondering what Maryse Oullet’s current net worth is. We explored her outcome…

The series follows the lives of WWE superstars and married couple The Miz and Maryse, as they become parents for the first time.

Fans of the USA Network show may recognise Maryse from Total Divas, where she has guided superstars to success – including her husband.

So, who is Maryse Oullet? And what is her net worth?

Screenshot: Maryse meets with the founders of Volition Beauty: Miz and Mrs., April 12, 2021, WWE YouTube

Who is Maryse Ouellet?

Maryse is a 38-year-old Canadian-American professional wrestler.

She is also known for being a professional wrestling manager, actress, reality star, and glamour model.

The Miz’ wife is currently signed to WWE, appearing on the Raw brand as the manager of The Miz, under the ring name Maryse.

She is also a mother-of-two to Madison and Monroe.

What is Maryse Ouellet’s net worth?

At least $14 million

With Maryse having a successful career behind her, including helping WWE stars to success, it’s no surprise that she is wealthy.

Her annual salary from WWE, which she signed a contract with under the name of Eva Marie in 2013, was reportedly $200,000.

Her husband Mike, who is known as “The Miz”, also has a matching personal net worth of $14 million.

Who is Maryse’s husband Mike?

Michael Gregory Mizanin is an American professional wrestler, actor, musician and media personality.

He is signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name The Miz.

The 40-year-old has been married to Maryse since 2014, who he now has two children with.

