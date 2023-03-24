It was the third installment of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion last night (March 23) with just as much drama as the main show itself. In between all the accusations and apologies, Marysol’s Mom, Mama Elsa, was seen in a flashback, reminding fans of the entertaining matriarch of the show.

It’s been almost four years since Marysol Patton’s mom sadly died but, clearly, there’s a Mama Elsa-shaped hole missing on The Real Housewives of Miami. In the final part of the post series five reunion last night, the women talked more about Adriana’s song Fyah and Lisa Hochstein and Lenny’s divorce which dominated the series. While discussing it, a flashback scene of Mama Elsa was shown, reminding fans of the iconic figure.

Mama Elsa died almost four years ago

Coming up to four years since she died, Marysol’s mom passed away on Mother’s Day weekend in 2019. Releasing a statement to Page Six, her family confirmed she had battled a long illness.

Only a year before her passing, Elsa’s husband Donald died in February 2018. The two are survived by their daughter Marysol and son Thomas Jones. They also had a grandson, Hunter.

The family thanked all those who supported Elsa in her final days:

“The family is so very grateful to the many fans and friends who have continued to ask for her and offer their prayers and best wishes.

“They thank the community, her caretakers, and the many friends who have continued to check in on Elsa from all over the world. Their support has meant the world to the family.”

Marysol’s mom was lovingly known as Mama Elsa on RHOM as she was a matriarchal figure to all the women in the show. Never afraid to share an opinion, even if it was colorful, there is no denying that she was a star of the show when it first aired on Bravo in 2011.

Fans remember Marysol’s mom after RHOM reunion

Fans of the show were quick to Twitter after Mama Elsa’s brief appearance in last night’s reunion. For better or for worse, she was certainly an undeniable presence on the show and the flashback was never going to be ignored.

Marysol’s mom was a fan favorite and had many hilariously iconic moments on the show.

Even though some aren’t fans of Marysol, we all know who the REAL housewife of Miami was.

Even just seeing her for a few moments reminded us that the USA TV reality show just isn’t the same without her.

No one wants to admit that their mom is more iconic than they are, but sometimes it’s inevitable. Especially if your mom is Mama Elsa.

The hilarious clip in the reunion just reminded us of all the one-liners and comments she became known for.

Mama Elsa is sorely missed on the RHOM reboot. The new cast wouldn’t know what hit them!

Although her moment was only brief, Marysol’s mom certainly overshadowed the rest of the reunion last night.

Peacock is yet to renew RHOm for season six. If they do, we hope there are more flashbacks of Mama Elsa!