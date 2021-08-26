What happened to Matthew on Dr. Pimple Popper? Case of mysterious rash











Dr. Sandra Lee is known for treating the rarest of cases on Dr. Pimple Popper. But, does she have a solution for Matthew, who is extremely worried about his rather mysterious rash?

The latest episode of Dr, Pimple Popper Season 6 titled “Shoulder Boulder” follows two patients who are counting on Dr. Sandra to help them with the medical conditions they are battling.

While Stacey is struggling with a growth that prevents her from being a playful teacher, Matthew is worried about his skin rash, which according to other doctors isn’t serious.

What happened to Matthew?

Matthew is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

In the trailer for Episode 7 of Dr. Pimple Popper, Matthew reveals that he found out about his condition in December 2012. However, he is meeting with Dr. Sandra now to check if his unusual rash has anything to do with what he was diagnosed with nine years ago.

Matthew further reveals that his neurologist has told him that the rashes aren’t related to his multiple sclerosis, which has got him more worried about his condition as it remains mysterious and undiagnosed.

He’s seen telling his wife that he’s “scared” and that he feels it’s going to be “something bad”. Matthew says he’s also worried if the rashes are cancerous, which could lead to amputation of his leg.

While Dr. Sandra is yet to take a look at Matthew’s rashes, he’s concerned about them spreading to his blood vessels as he can see “veins running through” his rash.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

For those of you who are wondering what multiple sclerosis (MS) is, let us explain.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that primarily affects the brain and spinal cord. The immune system attacks the protective sheath covering nerve fiber, causing communication issues between the brain and the rest of the body, according to Mayo Clinic.

The condition can cause permanent damage to the nerves. While there is no cure, it can be treated with medicines and supportive treatments.

It remains to be seen if Matthew’s mysterious rash is related to his MS.

Wife wants “peace of mind”

Matthew and Alyssa have been married for ten years. They share a five-year-old son together.

While Matthew has several doubts about his condition, Alyssa says she just wants “peace of mind” as she believes it could be nothing. However, she does want Matthew to seek Dr. Sandra’s help to put an end to their worries.

Alyssa revealed she and Matthew had their son after a lot of trying and says that she doesn’t know how she would tell the kid that “his father was diagnosed with skin cancer or bone cancer,” if it gets to that stage.