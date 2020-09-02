The boys of The Wanted are all slowly making themselves known as reality stars.

First we had Jay McGuiness take on Strictly Come Dancing, then Siva Kaneswaran joined the cast of Celebs on the Ranch, now Max George is stepping into the spotlight.

Like Jay, Max is taking on Strictly this year, hoping to brush up on those dancing skills he gained in the boy band years. But for fans who aren’t aware of who Max George is, many may have questions about what he’s been up to since The Wanted disbanded. One of the main talking points about Max’s past few years is his relationship with Stacey Giggs.

So, how did Max George and Stacey Giggs get together? Find out about the Strictly star’s love life here.

Max George and Stacey Giggs: Relationship

Max and Stacey both had very high-profile relationships before they started dating in 2019.

Stacey famously divorced footballer Ryan Giggs in 2017 after he cheated on her with Big Brother star Imogen Thomas. Stacey and Ryan had been married for 10 years and had 2 children together: Liberty, 17, and Zach, 13.

Max was previously engaged to former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

Max and Stacey got together in 2019 and things moved very quickly for the couple. In March 2020, it was reported that Stacey was shopping for a new house for both her and Max.

Max and Stacey on Instagram

Max and Stacey are incredibly vocal about their love for one another on social media.

On May 9th, 2019, Max shared their first couple photo to his Instagram. He accompanied the photograph with a blue heart emoji and his fans quickly went wild for the couple. Max’s fans commented that they were happy for the couple and flooded the comments with heart emojis.

Stacey’s Instagram account is set to private, but you can follow Max on Instagram @maxgeorge.

Max George on Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Max George was one of the first three contestants to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. His appearance on the annual dance competition was announced during Tuesday, September 1st’s episode of The One Show. Max was announced alongside Caroline Quentin and Jason Bell.

Since then, more names have been added to the line up.

Nicola Adams, Ravir Singh, and Clara Amfo will also appear on Strictly. With Max’s boy band past, we’re sure he’ll fare well this season!

