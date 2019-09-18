University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The latest season of Love Island has seen relationships fizzle out quicker than you could say “I’ve got a text!”

From the winner’s Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea calling it quits just five weeks out the villa to Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk’s rather odd breakup over Craig David, the majority of couples from the show have all ended their summer romances.

But one couple who seem to be going strong is the last couple to form in the Majorca villa: Ovie Soko and India Reynolds.

So, what are all these rumours that Ovie Soko kissed Maya Jama really on about? Is it just the press and fans stirring the pot?

Maya Jama and Ovie Soko kissing rumours

When 25-year-old presenter and radio DJ Maya Jama ended her four-year relationship with Stormzy in August 2019, fans took to the internet with hopes that the star of the summer Ovie would pursue a relationship with her.

They would make a gorgeous couple after all!

And when rumours began to circulate in the Twitterverse that Ovie and Maya had kissed at a nightclub in London from Sunday, September 15th, fans were even more excited by the prospect of a blossoming relationship.

As Maya’s relationship came to an end amid rumours that Stormzy had been messaging singer Jorja Smith, many applauded that the media darling had reportedly kissed Ovie. One Tweeted: “congrats to the girl, jheeese go from being cheated on to bagging a man like that.”

Ovie should move to Maya Jama — Chairman (@Chris_Topper) September 11, 2019

We call BS

Although fans poured out to the internet in support of this new couple after news of the kiss came out, we think this rumour was nothing but a rumour.

This “kiss” comes a week after India Reynolds and Ovie Soko had to defend their relationship from other cheating allegations.

India had reportedly kissed her ex-boyfriend, footballer Kieran Gibbs, while on holiday in Portugal. But her representatives came out to say the Love Island couple are “very much still together” and swotted down these rumours.

Plus, Ovie and India only just announced at the 2019 TV Awards that they were official, so we don’t think it’s likely that Ovie would change his mind about his girlfriend one week later.

Ovie would never do it

Ovie was the star of summer 2019 and currently seems to be one of the one figures in the public eye that everyone unanimously adores. And a lot of that adoration boils down to Ovie’s character.

All throughout Love Island, Ovie was the calm, measured and kind figure in the villa. He intervened when necessary, was the big brother Amber needed and the most gentlemanly character on the show.

What’s not to love!

Throughout season 5 of the hit ITV dating show, Ovie frequently talked about how he wasn’t interested in pursuing more than one girl and was critical of Anna Vakili when she didn’t have her mind made up about Jordan Hames while she was with him.

It seems unlikely, then, that Ovie would go off and do the same thing with Maya Jama while dating India Reynolds.

They haven’t even met!

To top off all of the reasons why Maya and Ovie have not kissed, insiders close to Ovie told The Sun that they’ve never even met one another!

One of Maya’s representatives then confirmed this on Tuesday, September 17th, telling OK! that “They’ve never met so there’s no truth to this.”

Everyone is clearly hopping on the rumour bandwagon here. As Maya and Ovie have both reportedly been cheated on in the past few weeks, we think the rumour is nothing but fans hoping the two will get together to spite India and Stormzy.

But as India Reynolds did not cheat and Ovie is still happily her boyfriend, we think there’s nothing to the rumoured kiss!

