Re-create Maya Jama’s silver dress look from Walk The Line











The trailer for Simon Cowell’s new ITV show Walk The Line was recently released with beloved TV presenter Maya Jama featuring as host. Since the launch, the star’s silver dress from the trailer has caught the attention of many fans.

Viewers have loved Maya in all of her television gigs so far but Simon Cowell’s Walk The Line might just be the single biggest hosting stint for the star. Hence, she has made sure to put on her best front and put some glam outfits on.

How to recreate Maya Jama’s Silver Dress look

Maya is seen donning a silver off-shoulder dress in the trailer. The dress’ fabric, as well as the silhouette, appears to be a bodycon fit. Hence, many would be curious to learn where they could grab one for themselves.

Unfortunately, Maya hasn’t revealed who the designer behind the dress is or where she got it from. But fans can find equally flattering dresses online.

Some similar sparkly dress options are listed below:

Balmain Cut-Out fitted dress

Screenshot from Farfetch.uk

Available for £1,085 on Farfetch.com, this silver dress can be a great new year or cocktail party outfit. We do recognise that it is heavy on the purse but a Balmain dress is a true collector’s item.

The Dsquared2 one-shoulder gown

Also in silver, this one-shoulder gown can look as flattering as Maya’s silver dress from Walk The Line.

Although currently out of stock, buyers can be on the lookout at Farfetch for when it becomes available.

Dolce & Gabbana lace-detail mini dress

Though not silver, this is yet another stunning cold-shoulder piece. Priced at £1,900, it is available on Farfetch.

Dolce & Gabbana sequin-embellished rounded-shoulders dress

This is as tinsel as a dress can get. Priced at £1,850, the bottom portion of this dress has slightly similar to Maya’s silver outfit.

More of Maya’s stunning outfits and where they come from

Maya, who often posts snaps from her looks on her Instagram, has revealed who created some of her stunning dresses.

The star recently wore Alexander McQueen’s stunning creation to a British Fashion Council event.

She was dressed by Julien MacDonald in a stunning black gown for GQ.

Walk The Line’s trailer explored

After a quiet year, Simon is bringing yet another music show to UK.

The show will feature some high octane musical performances which will be judged by judges: Craig David, Dawn French, Alesha Dixon and Gary Barlow.

The trailer portrayed some tense moments and larger than life performances that blew the judges away.

Walk The Line will premiere on Sunday, December 12.

WATCH WALK THE LINE FROM SUNDAY DECEMBER 12TH ON ITV

