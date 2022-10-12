MBFFL filming locations from North Carolina to Paris and Maine











My Big Fat Fabulous Life is one of TLC’s most popular reality TV shows and it follows the infamous Whitney Thore as she navigates life, love and the world of business.

On the show, we see Whitney travel to and from different places – and sometimes even head abroad. So, fans want to know where the popular reality TV show was filmed. Here are some of the locations.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

Where is My Big Fat Fabulous Life filmed?

According to Distractify, My Big Fat Fabulous Life is predominantly filmed in locations across North Carolina, including Whitney’s home city of Greensboro, N.C. The majority of filming takes place in and around her hometown.

However, avid viewers of MBFFL will know that Whitney has also filmed abroad in some stunning cities such as Paris and Maine. The reality star also has close ties with Charlotte, N.C and a lot of filming takes place there. Some episodes of season 9 also took place in Georgia.

Despite taking a trip to Maine, the trip was slightly disastrous. Whitney went with a few friends to meet a potential romance, however, the Frenchman ended up being a no-show.

Season 9 showed Whitney’s adventures in Paris

As Whitney’s Instagram followers will likely recall, Whitney spent some time in Paris during the summer of 2021. Whitney went with a Frenchman on a romantic getaway and visited unmissable landmarks like the Louvre.

They made a pitstop at an artfully decorated cafe, and they also hung out at the Luxembourg Gardens, among other locations.

Despite the romantic trip, fans of Whitney weren’t too sure about the super-secretive graphic designer and let her know about their opinions. One person tweeted, “Whitney Way Thore….#MyBigFatFabulousLife…we the people wave the red flag.”

Other filming locations

The main filming location of the show is North Carolina, with Whitney’s hometown taking most of the limelight. However, over the many seasons of MBFFL, there have also been other locations.

Other locations have included, New York, California, Washington D.C., Hawaii, Alaska, and France. As well as Greensboro, Charlotte, Wilmington, New York City, Los Angeles, Maine, Paris, and Marseille.

The production team also follows her on her trips outside the state and country and we can expect to see more exciting locations in the future.

