Fans reckon they are clued up on what Molly-Mae Hague has decided to call her baby daughter after recently giving birth on January 23, 2023. So, what is the meaning behind the baby name ‘Nephele?’

Following days of being absent from social media, the former Love Island star, 23, finally took to Instagram to break the news. Ever since the influencer admitted it was a “really, really unusual and different name” fans have been scouring the internet for clues as to what the moniker could be.

Now that baby girl is a week old, let’s take a look at the top fan suggestions of what she might be called.

What is the meaning behind the baby name ‘Nephele’

The name Nephele is reportedly a girl name of Greek origin that means Cloud. In Greek mythology, Nephele was created by Zeus from a cloud.

Fans are convinced that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s baby’s name is Nephele. Not only have investigating fans spotted a ‘Nephele Fury’ Instagram account that has been set up in recent days. But the name also fits in with fans’ theories that Molly-Mae would pick a name that connotes a ‘Cloud’.

Molly-Mae has previously teased cloud emojis on her Instagram when speaking about her baby. Many fans have also spotted clouds decorating the walls of the baby’s nursery at her home in Manchester. There was also cloud decor at her baby shower, which fans pointed out as a hint to the baby’s name.

However, Molly-Mae continues to keep fans guessing as the new mum is yet to share her daughter’s unusual name.

Molly Mae gives birth to newborn baby girl

Posting on Monday, January 30, Molly shared the first photo of her newborn daughter as Tommy cradled the baby in his arms. The black and white photo shows Molly dressed in her hospital gown with her arm around Tommy who is dressed in scrubs.

Molly-Mae announced she was pregnant with her first child in an Instagram reveal posted in September 2022. A couple of months later Molly shared a gender reveal announcing it was a baby girl.

Just days before giving birth, Tommy’s boxing opponent Jake Paul suggested on social media that they had welcomed their daughter. Fans slammed the YouTuber for seemingly breaking the news before the young parents could share it with their fans.

Molly-Mae has finally shared the news herself. She has also posted even more pictures of their new bundle of joy on her Instagram stories.