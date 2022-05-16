Meet 90 Day Fiance star Ariela's succesful parents, cardiologist Fred and Janice













90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Weinberg is all over the internet at the moment but not because of her in particular, but because of her parents. Since seeing them on the show fans want to know more about them as well as Ariela’s childhood.

The reality show follows couples as they obtain their K-1 visa’s so that their foreign fiances can come to America, however they have just 90 days to do so.

Reality Titbit has all the details that we could find on Ariela’s parents and family life, check it out.

Ariela and her parents. Picture: 90 Day Fiancé: Ariela’s Parents Drop a BOMBSHELL On Her And Biniyam

Meet Ariela’s parents

Ariela Weinberg was born to her parents Janice and Fred Weinberg on September 19 1990, making her 29 years old as of 2022.

We have been introduced to her parents on the TLC show but audiences want to know more. Fred is 69 years old and is a cardiologist with more than 42 years of experience in the medical industry.

Her father treats illnesses such as coronary artery disease, heart disease and vascular disease.

There isn’t much out there about her mother Janice at the moment, but we can assume she may have been a housewife and worked on raising Ariela.

Ariela parents are very nice she should be great for for their help #90DayFiance — Linda😊🤔 (@Just_Linda02) May 16, 2022

Janice and Fred just filed for bankruptcy

Fred and Janice have had financial struggles for a while, in 2019 the pair filed for bankruptcy and lost a foreclosure action for over half a million dollars.

They have filed previously, in 2012 the couple filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reported $41,706,561 in liabilities in the petition.

Ariela’s parents had over £300,000 in tax obligations and a huge amount of credit card ad mortgage debt.

Ariela Weinberg’s 90 Day journey

Ariela is on the show with her partner Biniyam, who she met on holiday during a trip to Ethiopia. The pair now have a son called Aviel and are living happily in the US.

The pair have been through their ups and downs with Ariela nervous about him potentially cheating when they were apart but the pair got engaged during the end of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The reality star frequently posted pictures of her and her husband and son across on her Instagram, @arieladanielle.