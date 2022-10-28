









Danya Mohammed, aka Diva Dee, and her husband DJ Bliss are one of three couples on Dubai Bling, so let’s get acquainted with the YouTuber and her marriage of seven years.

It wouldn’t be a reality TV series without a little spicy relationship drama; it’s basically a recipe for success.

That’s where Diva Dee and her husband DJ Bliss come in; they are the longest-married pair on Dubai Bling, with seven years of wedded bliss (see what we did there?). Meanwhile, castmates Safa and Fahad, and Kris and Brianna have been married for three years and seven months, respectively.

We already know all about DJ Bliss – real name Marwan Parham Al Awadhi – one of Dubai’s hottest DJs, but not much is known about Danya. Reality Titbit is here for backup.

Screenshot from Netflix player – Dubai Bling S1 E2

Six facts about Dubai Bling’s Danya Mohammed

She is a proud Emirati

Danya ensures her followers know she’s the “first Emirati Female” on Netflix reality. That is seemingly true as her female co-stars hail from Lebanon, India, and Iraq.

UAE National Day is a major celebration for her family; she honors the December 2 date every year. It marks the unification of all seven Emirates into one nation: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

View Instagram Post

She got “p***** off” at DJ Bliss for wanting plastic surgery for rock-hard abs

After seven years in, Danya isn’t afraid to tell her husband how it is. Just take a look at when Bliss wanted plastic surgery to achieve a six-pack: “You are p****** me off”, she said whilst storming off camera.

She has point – just go to the gym, Bliss!

FYI, that scene went down just seven minutes after they were introduced to viewers in episode 2.

She studied at The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program

In January 2017, the reality star shared a photo of her reading a speech at her graduation ceremony.

According to the official website, the program is an opportunity created by New York University Abu Dhabi, giving outstanding students at three national UAE universities access to specifically-designed courses.

View Instagram Post

She tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2015 – and she only knew 50 of the guests

When you’re in Dubai, it’s go big or go home, but her extravagant wedding might have been too big for Danya. Looking back at her March 2015 wedding, she hilarious admitted that she ” knew 50 of the 600 guests that attended.”

View Instagram Post

She welcomed her son, Zayed, in September 2018

Danya started her motherhood journey on September 9, 2018 when her son, Zayed, arrived. Her daughter, Meera, joined the family on October 2, 2020.

Check out her page for their uber-cute family shoots:

View Instagram Post

Her online moniker is Diva Dee

When she’s not tending to her adorable kids, she’s reviewing her latest beauty finds on YouTube to her 118K subscribers under the name, Diva Dee

Need to know who Dubai’s best (or worst)-reviewed makeup artist is? Danya is your girl.

With Dubai Bling bringing in a global audience, her channel is sure to blow up.

