The X Factor is back for a second time in 2019! The X Factor: Celebrity rounded off on Saturday, November 30th. And now, we have The X Factor: The Band which kicked off from Monday, December 9th at 8:30 pm on ITV.

After the success bands have had from the ITV show previously, The X Factor: The Band sees Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on the hunt for a brand new girl or boy band.

Nicole has experience of leading the Pussycat Dolls, while Simon has managed many a band in his time including Little Mix and One Direction.

And if you’re wondering who Fred Ball on The X Factor: The Band is? Then wonder no more…

The X Factor: Who is Fred Ball?

Fred Ball is a singer, songwriter and producer managed by massive music label Roc Nation.

Originally, Fred hails from Fredrikstad, Norway but now lives in London.

Fred has been nominated and won multiple awards over the years, most recently he received a Grammy nomination in 2019 of ‘Best R&B Album’ for Toni Braxton’s “Sex & Cigarettes”.

Fred Ball: X Factor – What songs has he written?

Sitting alongside other music producers and songwriters Naughty Boy, Lil Eddie and Carla Williams is thick spectacle wearer Fred.

Fred has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Anne-Marie, Toni Braxton, Little Mix, Rihanna and more.

Specifically, Fred wrote Rihanna’s song Love on the Brain for her album Anti. As well as that, he wrote Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Heard About Us and Raye’s Love Me Again.

Meet Fred on Instagram

Music maestro Fred is on Instagram as @mrfredball with over 6,000 followers.

Fred’s Instagram is filled with snaps of himself alongside music legends including Nile Rodgers and Mariah Carey.

By the looks of his social media, Fred has a wife and son and often posts a throwback photo to his younger days in Norway.

