The nation’s favourite architect George Clarke is back on Channel 4 this Christmas for more of his Amazing Spaces adventures. And this time he’s heading to the artic worlds of Finland and Norway in a Northern Lights special.

Since the series first aired back in 2012, George has introduced viewers to some of the most spectacular architectural gems that England, and beyond, have to offer.

And while George can always be found talking about his work and architecture, he spends less time discussing his personal life.

So, who is George Clarke’s wife? Did the TV star remarry?

Who is George Clarke’s wife?

George Clarke is currently married to a woman named Katie.

Katie is a brand marketing and comms consultant working for Assassin Communication, which deals with all clients in the Luxury Fashion and Wellness brands.

She married the famous architect and TV presenter in September 2018, in a romantic getaway to Ibiza accompanied by their friends and family.

Who is George’s first wife?

Katie is not George’s first wife, as he was previously married to a woman named Catriona Drummond. She works as an art director and has spent time working in a variety of animation departments.

It is unconfirmed when the couple met, but it was in the early noughties.

They separated in 2013 and their divorce was finalised a year later.

George Clarke: Children

George Clarke has three children named Georgie, Emilio and Iona from his first marriage to Catriona.

They all live with him and Katie in their Notting Hill 60s inspired house.

The Clarke family moved into the luxury house – which George helped to design – back in 2015.

George posts lots about his children to his Instagram profile, however less is seen of Katie.

