Meet Jayla Sullivan, the transgender dancer from Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls













Lizzo’s brand new dance show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls has already become a major hit and fans have loved watching the iconic musician on her quest to discover the next “big” thing.

There will be a lucky 10 individuals that will get to Join Lizzo and her crew for her 2022 tour as professional dancers but only the most skilled will make it through.

One participant that has captured fans attention is Jayla Sullivan who is a transgender women in hopes of bagging herself a spot on Lizzo’s tour. Keep reading to find out all about the dancer and well as Lizzo’s “doubts” about her.

Jayla Sullivan. Picture: Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’Jasmine, Moesha, Jayla and Ashley talk’s auditions

Meet Jayla Sullivan

Jayla is a 33-year-old transgender woman from Buffalo, New York and has been trained as a dancer in over 12 different styles. The New Yorker has been dancing since she was 14 and began her career as a gymnast.

Jayla has trained in styles such as jazz, tap, ballet and contemporary and when she is not dancing she is putting on drag brunches in her town where she gets to perform and entertain the guests.

Aside from her dancing she is also a successful make up artist and is a huge advocate for transgender women in the performcae industry, saying that she is “committed to ensuring trans people are represented in dance.”

Jayla’s Instagram explored

Jayla has an exciting Instagram account where she often posts about her hobbies which include, performing, dancing, cooking and speak ding lots of time with her friends and family.

The dancer has just over 3K followers and frequently posts makeup tutorials which are well received and loved by her audience.

On her Instagram we also get to see her impressive dance skills and she posts videos of her performing at the drag lunches as well as her professional modelling shots that support her brunches.

Lizzo thought Jayla’s performance was “lacklustre”

During the first round of the competition, Jayla blew Lizzo away with her talent and skill, to which Lizzo said she could do amazing and that they’re was “a star in her” if she managed to draw it out.

Then, during the face off challenge which was a dance battle, jayla was up against Asia and again gave a spectacular performance.

However, when it came to judging, Lizzo was impressed but she mentioned that she found her a little “lacklustre” and said she wanted to see the “shiny sparkle” in Jayla that she was yet to see, in order for her to become one of Lizzo’s Big Grrrls.

