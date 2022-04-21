Meet Jeff Lazkani, the business mogul husband of Selling Sunset realtor Chelsea













Season five of the beloved Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, is set to drop this week and we will be re-introduced to some of our OG cast members as well as some new faces. Chelsea Lazkani will be joining the Oppenheim Group as the newest realtor.

There is lots to know about her, including her impressive business-driven husband, Jeff Lazkani, who is her main focus and priority when she isn’t busy selling stunning mansions in Los Angeles.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Chelsea’s husband, including his career and impressive education as well as their family and children.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chelsea Lazkani in episode 1 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Meet Jeff Lazkani

Besides being a realtor for five years, Chelsea has also spent the past five years married to her husband Jeff, who she wed in 2017.

Before we delve into Jeff’s impressive career, it is also important to highlight that Lazkani is also a big family man, and when he is not working hard he is playing harder with his wife and two children, Maddox and Melia.

He is very close to his family and Chelsea is frequently posting pictures of her man and babies on Instagram, showing off her adoration for them with adorable captions like “my world”, “mine” and “pure bliss with you.”

Jeff’s impressive career explored

Jeff has done incredibly well for himself in the business world and has worked his way up the ranks to where he is now a managing partner at Icon Media Direct.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been with the company for over 16 years and during this time has worked his way up to his current position, through his hard work and dedication to the company.

He started out as a traffic coordinator, then went on to become an account manager, then company director. Then in June 2016, he was promoted to the Vice President of the company, followed by his latest promotion in 2021 when he became the Managing Partner of the company.

Jeff’s education and profile explored

Jeff is clearly a highly intelligent man and attended the University of San Diego in California from 2022 to 2005 where he obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Admin and Management and Operations.

His LinkedIn profile describes him as:

Jeff has a versatile working dynamic within the organization and spends his time setting strategic goals and objectives, supervising daily activities, monitoring performance, and driving business growth. Jeff is the strategic lead for many of Icon’s largest clients and is looked to for thought leadership within the organization and in the industry.

He has a lot of experience and skills through his 15 years of hard work within the industry, including advertising, marketing, copywriting and many more.

