Meet Kara's ex-boyfriend and rapper Kris as he tells Guillermo about their "wild" relationship













This season on 90 Day Fiance we were introduced to Kara Bass and her boyfriend and future husband, Guillermo Roger and they seemed to have a bright future.

However, this didn’t last too long as a meeting with her ex-boyfriend, Kris, affected Guillermo more than he would have thought. Now fans want to know more about her ex, Kris and Reality Titbit has all the details. Check it out.

Kris. Picture: Guillermo Learns Kara Cheated on Her Ex-Boyfriend | 90 Day Fiancé



Meet Kara’s ex-boyfriend Kris

During an episode on 90 Day Fiance where Kara attended her high school reunion, things weren’t going too well with her and Guillermo and to top things off, her high school ex-boyfriend was there too.

According to the show, Kris was an athlete in school and is very into his sports, he currently earns a living as a rapper.

Kara went on to mention why she ended things with Kris, saying that the relationship was not “conducive with her soul.” However, they seem civil with each other and had an amicable meeting.

Kris described his “wild” relationship with Kara to Guillermo

Kris was much more interested in meeting Kara’s new man during the episode and when they did, he described how “wild” their relationship was.

He spoke about how the former couple won everything in high school, from best dressed to homecoming king and queen.

However, kris got a bit deeper when it came to discussing their former relationship, warning Guillermo about how ‘controlling” Kara can be, to which Guillermo agreed.

Kara tried to defend herself by claiming she has aspirations and dreams, but her ex-boyfriend claimed that she is bound to lose her mind if things do not go her way.

Kara and Kris peaked in high school. It’s been a decade. No one with a life is talking about their past like that. They still wear their class rings. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/zpIbqXGmZT — 💙💛CatB💛💙I Stand With UKRAINE! (@BalueCat) May 30, 2022

Why Kara and kris broke up

Guillermo went on to ask why he and Kara broke up and Kris mentioned that she had cheated on him with another rapper.

He went on to elaborate further and stated that when he found out he was checking her phone and as soon as he disclosed the truth he left her.

When questioned by a producer further in the episode, Kara appeared to have no recollection of the incident and only remembered parts of it.

Popping the balloons really helped Kara and Guillermo get over the awkwardness from meeting Kris! #90DayFiance — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) May 30, 2022

