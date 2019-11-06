Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Radgies hitting the Toon, dancing the night away and eventually hitting the deck is pretty much what makes up MTV’s Geordie Shore.

Geordie Shore is infamous for cast members leaving and later returning to the show.

And series 20 of MTV’s crazy programme sees a couple of the Shore’s OG’s return in the form of Abi Holborn and James Tindale.

There were also some fresh faces on the show during episode 2. So, let’s not wait another second and meet Natalie Phillips’ brother Billy on Instagram!

Who is Billy Phillips?

Billy Phillips is Geordie Shore star Natalie Phillips’ younger brother.

He appeared in episode 2 of the 2019 series when the family threw a neon house party.

A few of the Geordie Shore season 20 cast’s family members came to the bash including Beau Brennan’s sister.

Meet Billy on Instagram

While Natalie is on Instagram with almost 84,000 followers, her brother is on the social media site with just over 46,000.

You can follow Billy on Insta under the handle @billyphillips10.

Billy has a slight resemblance to Geordie Shore’s Beau Brennan. He often takes to Instagram to share selfies, holiday snaps and going out pics.

Is Billy a new cast member for series 20?

Although Natalie’s brother made an appearance in episode 2 of Geordie Shore, he isn’t a permanent cast member.

The tattooed lad had a heart to heart with Chloe Ferry during the neon party, telling her not to throw away her relationship with Sam Gowland over cheating rumours.

By the looks of things, rational thinking and loyalty is something that comes with being one of the Phillips’ family!

The neon party was a huge hit as usual in the Geordie Shore house but by the end of the night, Billy and the rest of the guests were sent on their way home.

