Meet R&B music mogul Amina Buddafly, her net worth and life explored











Amina Buddafly is an American R&B singer and reality TV star on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, who has managed to make a name for herself across both industries due to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Amina – whose real name is Aminata Schmahl – makes up one section of the legendary R&B group, Black Buddafly. The two other members are her talented sisters, Jazz and Sophie.

The star has done very well for herself with her music career and TV career combined and Love and Hip Hop fans want to know how much the musician is worth.

Keep reading to find out all about Amina’s net worth, age, career and more.

CHECK IT OUT: Peter Gunz’s six-figure LAHH salary doesn’t last long with ten children

Restaurant Rivals | Irvine vs. Taffer Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8474 Restaurant Rivals | Irvine vs. Taffer Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ex45hlu-378/hqdefault.jpg 956230 956230 center 22403

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Amina’s Net Worth

According to Married Wiki, Amina is worth $2.5 Million, primarily from her music career and appearance throughout Love and Hip Hop.

Her music was successful and two of her most popular songs made it into the top ten on the charts, these were Rock-A-Bye and Bad Girl, which featured R&B royalty, Fabulous.

The singer was signed with Def Jam for a long time and during her time with the record label, made a lot of money. According to Married Wiki when it comes to talking numbers she made $200,000 through album sales, over $400,000 on tours and $100,000 on endorsement deals.

Her music career started to become stagnant around 2012 but this was also around the time she joined the reality TV world and started making money from that.

RELATED: Who is newbie Var Mar from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta?

More about Amina Budderfly

A less known fact about Amina is that she was born in Germany. Amina was born on April 18th, 1983 in Hamburg, Germany, making the musician 38-years-old.

Amina gets her musical flair from her family as not only her sisters, but her parents were also musicians.

Amina used to be married to another famous rapper, Peter Gunz. They were married in 2013 and had a daughter together – which they now co-parent successfully.

The couple were adored by fans and their love seemed to be forever, so fans were shocked when they announced their divorce in 2018.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK