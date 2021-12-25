Meet the cast of The Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas Special











We are officially getting the 2021 Christmas specials of The Great British Bake Off. Here’s a look at the cast.

The show is set to give its audiences not one but two Christmas Specials this year and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. As expected, the special episodes will see judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood choose the star baker, while stars Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will take over hosting duties.

Screenshot from KSI and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall rock Bake Off!

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special cast

As announced by The Great British Bake Off, the 2021 Christmas special No.1 will feature the cast of Channel 4’s series It’s A Sin as the lineup. A second special will feature the past bakers from the show.

It’s A Sin cast members Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Shaun Dooley and Lydia West will face each other in the bake-off special.

In the second Christmas special, we’ll see series nine contestants Kim-Joy and Jon as well as series 11 bakers Hermine and Rowan compete against each other to become the star baker.

How to watch the specials

The Great British Bake Off’s 2021 Christmas special with the celebrity lineup will air at 8 pm on Channel 4 on Christmas Day (December 25), while the second Christmas Special will air over the New Year.

The specials will also be available on All 4 after they have aired.

Details about series 12 of GOBB revealed

The 2022 season is expected to air towards the end of the upcoming year.

Previously, Richard McKerrow, who is the Chief Executive at Love Productions, said: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years.”

Hence more instalments of the show can be expected in the coming years.

So far, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are expected to return for the new season. The hosting duo, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, are expected to pair up for the 2022 instalment too.

It’s exciting to see what’s in store for the audience in The Great British Bake-off series 13 after season 12 saw Giuseppe, 45, from Bristol, arise as the winner. The Italian born chef swooned the judges with his incredible creations.