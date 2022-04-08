Meet the cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos ft Carolyna Hutchings and Laura Ikegi













Fans are buzzing after The Real Housewives of Lagos has started this week. The show will be exploring the wealthy culture and luxury lifestyles of the women in Africa’s megacity, Lagos.

We will be shown the ropes by six of the city’s most glamorous and impressive housewives and the ladies have finally been revealed. Reality Titbit has all the details on the ladies of Lagos so keep reading to find out more.

Real Housewives of Lagos. Picture: The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer | Only on Showmax

Meet the cast

Carolyna Hutchings

Carolyna is a boss! Literally and metaphorically. The new reality star is the founder and CEO of Hutching’s limited which is a successful real estate, oil and gas and agricultural company.

Hutching uses her wealth and status for a very good cause as she is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation which is a non-profit organisation that helps children and women. Carolyna is also a mother of three.

Laura Ikegi

Laura is another successful woman and is known as being an author, entrepreneur and social media influencer.

The reality star is also recognised as being the former wife of Super Eagles player, Christopher Lanu, whom of which she shares two children with.

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma is a lawyer first and foremost but is also the co-founder and CEO of the luxury hair brand, Good Hair Women. Ikokwu is also the co-founder of Brass and Cooper Restaurant and Lounge.

The star is also actively involved in charity work and runs a women’s and children’s foundation called Goodway Foundation.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo

Toyin is a well-known celebrity stylist in Lagos and is also a fashion designer. She is the CEO of Tiannah’s Palace Empire and has made a name for herself in the business world.

The mother of three is married to photographer and musician, Segun Wealth.

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo is a well known “Nollywood” actress as well as a brand influencer and entrepreneur. Aside from this, she is the CEO of Fepri Limited and has made a name for herself on social media.

Iyabo is also a mother of two and is recently divorced.

Mariam Timmer

Mariam is a PR expert and is the chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency.

Aside from this, she is the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited which is an online retail fashion line. She is also a content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur.

