The show’s first season is an eight-episode cooking competition hosted and judged by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Each episode, Antoni is joined by a guest judge and three talented home cooks hoping to take home some prize money.

Three contestants compete in an initial round after which one cook is eliminated. The remaining two then battle it out in the final round to win $25,000 and move on to the next episode’s competition to take on two other Easy Bake Battle hopefuls.

Meet your host Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski rose to fame in 2018 as food and wine expert on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye. His role was to teach the person the Queer Eye gang were helping how to eat well.

The 38-year-old TV personality is from Montreal and started his career as an actor. He is now a New York Times bestselling author and has more than four million followers on Instagram.

Let’s meet the Easy Bake Battle cast and guest judges

Episode 1

Guest judge: Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish is an award-winning chef famous for winning season 10 of Bravo’s Top Chef. She was formerly head chef at a restaurant in Boston but now appears on a number of cooking shows.

Kristen is host of the Cooking Channel’s 36 Hours and co-host of Fast Foodies and Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.

The Korean-born American chef also featured on Selena Gomez’s Selena+Chef season 4 on Discovery.

Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix

Contestants: Andy, Dave and Haley

Andy is a former college athlete and account executive.

Haley is a mother of one and is also pregnant with twins. She tells her fellow cast members that in 18 months she will have three children less than two years old and hopes to win cash to buy a “mom van.”

Dave is an active duty military man. He loves cooking because he can make all the decisions, which is a welcome break from his job.

Episode 2

Guest judge: Derrell Smith

Derrell Smith is a former NFL player who played for teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He continued to have a successful career in advertising and is now an entrepreneur.

Photo by NFL via Getty Images

Contestants: Aprille and Michael

Aprille is a web designer who describes her food as “simple-looking but leaves you wanting more.”

Michael is a New Yorker who lives in a 120 sq ft apartment in Times Square with a minuscule kitchen. He works as a personal assistant.

Episode 3

Guest judge: Jacques Torres

Jacques Torres is an esteemed French pastry chef and chocolatier based in New York. He is responsible for the gourmet chocolate brand Mr Chocolate.

He appeared on Netflix bake-off competition Nailed It as well as several other cooking shows.

Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Netflix

Contestants: Tara and Eman

Tara is a stay-at-home mom from New Jersey.

Eman is a Kurdish stay-at-home mom who is passionate about representing Kurdish women and showing their skills in the kitchen.

Episode 4

Guest judge: Alyse Whitney

Alyse Whitney is a food writer and editor based in Los Angeles. She was managing editor of Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook Cravings.

Contestants: Stephanie and Chris

Stephanie is a critical care nurse who’s ready to prove her cooking skills.

Chris is a Gemini and professional wrestler. He refers to himself as the “guapo grande” or “the big sexy.” He also works in customer service.

Episode 5

Guest judge: Kat Kinsman

Kat Kinsman is executive features editor of @foodandwine. She is an award-winning author, public speaker and podcaster.

Her book entitled Hi, Anxiety: Life With A Bad Case Of Nerves explores the reality of living with anxiety.

Contestants: Lindsay and AJ

Lindsay is a pre-school administrator who’s keen to take home some money!

AJ is a 22-year-old server and one of six children. His dad taught him how to cook. Despite his youth, he wants to prove he really knows what he’s doing.

Episode 6

Guest judge: Alisa Reynolds

Alisa Reynolds is the chef responsible for beloved LA restaurant My 2 Cents. Alisa combines Southern comfort food with a modern diet.

LOS ANGELES, CA My Two Cents LA Restaurant 4067 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA Alisa Reynolds, chef and owner of My 2 Cents LA Restaurant, maintains a positive attitude while working at the establishment in Los Angeles on March 10, 2021. Its been a rough ride, said Chef Alisa Reynolds about trying to maintain her restaurant during the pandemic. When you get over one hump, theres another, she concluded. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Contestants: Anna and Giselle

Anna is a global merchandizing manager for a major beauty company with an action-packed schedule.

Giselle is a luxury real estate agent who loves to cook to get away from it all.

Episode 7

Guest judge: Monti Carlo

Monti Carlo is a Puerto Rican TV host and food blogger. She’s the host of the Food Network’s Help My Yelp! She herself was a contest on MasterChef season 3.

Contestants: Pam and Alex

Pam is a retired electrical company dispatcher. She is from the South and plans to woo Antoni with her dishes.

Alex is a personal trainer and former professional gymnast. She competed professionally for 17 years and describes herself as “very competitive.”

Episode 8

Guest judge: Ilan Hall

Ilan Hall is an esteemed chef, TV personality and restaurateur. He won the second season of Top Chef in 2007.

Contestants: Lauren and Torrie

Lauren quit her job at the age of 50 to pursue her passion for food and teaching people to cook. She is now a food blogger and believes anyone can learn to cook good food.

Torrie is a food photographer who works well under pressure.

