Meet the Ex on The Beach 2022 cast ft Arisce Wanzer and Kyra Green













Ex on the Beach is back! MTV recently made an exciting announcement last week that the popular reality dating series was returning for season 5 on 31 March, where we will be taken back to the stunning Gran Canaria villa.

This season is set to have many reality TV stars in it, from Love Island to Big Brother and fans can’t wait to see which respective ex’s pop out of the water.

Keep reading to find out who are the sexy singles entering the iconic villa this year.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9242 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gWlQ7ePABMM/hqdefault.jpg 982880 982880 center 22403

Ex on the Beach. Picture: Nathan Reveals How He Sees His Future With Declan In Tablet Of Truth | Celebrity Ex On The Beach 2

Meet the cast

Derryn Paige

Derryn is most known for appearing on MTV’s Double Shot Of Love where unfortunately she didn’t even find a single shot of it.

The model is a legitimate influencer and we can’t wait to see which of her many exes may pop out of the water this season.

Ray Garitt

Ray is known for being on Love Island and as he heads to Ex on the Beach this year he will be faced with his ex Caro Viehweg as they re-unite on the beach.

Da’Vonne Rogers

Da’Vonne has been featured on multiple seasons of Big Brother and has become very popular through it. Rodgers was also on The Challenge and it is unclear to tell who her exes are now but we are excited to find out.

Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce is most recognised for being on Too Hot To Handle where he sadly failed to find love but it seems he is back for a second shot of love.

Bryce does have an ex that fans think may appear and that’s Nicole O’Brien.

RELATED: Too Hot to Handle: ‘Grenade’ Bryce Hirschberg’s age, career and Instagram explored

David Barta

David was featured on Paradise Hotel and has a well-known ex who was on Big Brother called Kat Dunn. Fans are assuming she will make a debut on the show and are hoping they may reignite their spark.

Kyra Green

Kyra is most known for her appearance on Love Island where she had a connection with Emily Salch. To many fans’ excitement, Emily is set to come to the beach too!

Arisce Wanzer

Arisce was featured in a short series called Strut that was all about transgender models breaking into the business. The influencer now boasts 45K on Instagram and we cant wait to see what exes are in store for her.

Johnathon Tronsco

Johnathon was a contestant on World of Dance and although he may not be your typical Ex on the Beach contestant, his messy dating history makes him the perfect fit.

Ranin Karim

Although Ranin is not from a reality TV show she grew to fame through being the ex of Hillsong Church pastor, Carl Lentz before he was found cheating on his wife.

Alain Lorenzo

Again, Alain isn’t from a reality TV show but he has become an influencer and is also a weightlifter and law student.

WATCH EX ON THE BEACH ON THURSDAYS AT 8 PM EST ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK