Sky One’s TV series The Heist has kicked off with series 2 from February 6th, 2020.

The reality show features nine ordinary people who team up to steal the epic sum of £1,000,000.

And the concept of the entertaining show is not too hard either – if they manage to keep the money hidden for 20 days, then they can keep it!

The cast of the second series includes real-life Met Police detectives, so let’s get to know the investigators on The Heist more.

The Heist cast on Sky One

Sue Hill

Sukie Madahar

Ray Howard

Kevin O’Leary

Alecia Louise Emerson-Thomas

Who is Sue Hill?

Sue Hill is an ex-Chief Superintendent from the Metropolitan Police.

In an interview on This Morning from 2013, Sue said that she has worked for more than 30 years in policing, and investigated many serious cases.

Shopping in Guildford & lucky to hear the inspiring @bowelbabe talking all things health & well being. Deb if love & support keep you ‘cancer free’ you’ll live til you’re 100! Look forward to the next podcast #youmeandthebigc. Stay well you wonderful lady. pic.twitter.com/5q6fs6y3nx — Sue Hill (@suehillofficial) January 30, 2020

Sukie Madahar

Sukie Madahar is a former Met Police Detective Sergeant.

Based on his LinkedIn page, Sukie has worked as an Investigations Manager at Cambian Group for nearly two years.

He also starred in series 1 of The Heist back in 2018.

Ray Howard

Ray Howard is a former Chief Superintendent at Thames Valley Police. He has worked on organised crime and specialist operations for 30 years.

Apart from his gig on The Heist, Ray has worked as an Investigative Skills Trainer at Warwickshire Police since October 2019.

From 1985 to 1987, he worked as Police Officer at the Royal Air Force.

TV's toughest detectives are back. 💪 Catch Guv'nor @suehillofficial and Deputy @RayHoward01 on #TheHeist … before they catch you. All episodes available from Thursday on @skytv. pic.twitter.com/K1ZSrQ2NYE — The Heist (@TheHeistTV) February 4, 2020

Alecia Louise Emerson-Thomas

Alecia Louise Emerson-Thomas is a former police officer from Plymouth.

She is a Senior Investigator on The Heist and has worked as a Freelance Speaker and Consultant in the past.

Alecia is also the co-owner of Elite Air Imagery – a cinematography and drone company that supplies images for events and television.

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O’Leary is an adviser and referee on The Heist. He is a former Scotland Yard Detective Chief Superintendent.

You can follow him on Twitter.

Meet some of the contestants

Laura Hoyland is one of the bandits on The Heist.

She describes herself as “businesswoman, wife and mother” on Twitter. Based on her profile, she is the owner of children’s consultancy Hopscotch.

This is the way to start #TheHeist night 🙈 pic.twitter.com/t5vQDkdxoV — Laura Hoyland (@lorhoyland) November 9, 2018

Dianne Kinghorn is one of the other bandits on the show. You can follow her adventures on Twitter.

Bandit Jonathan Pearson describes himself as “dad to some of the most amazing children ever”. You can find him under the handle of @charliebella83 on Twitter.

