Meet the latest Jeopardy contestant Matt Takimoto











The new season of the popular game show, Jeopardy, is back with 2022 marking its 38th season on ABC. On Thursday we were introduced to a brand new contestant, elementary school teacher, Matt Takimoto.

Matt made his mark on the show with his infectious personality and beaming smile that the audience fell in love with. Takimoto said he has entered the show to win and had been prepping for a while.

Before he continues his Jeopardy journey hopefully to the top, let’s get to know more about him. We have his career, home town and more.

Matt Takimoto. Picture: Official Jeopardy Instagram

Meet Matt Takimoto

Matt is a fifth-grade elementary school teacher for the Oakland Unified School District and he is considered very successful at his job due to his positive attitude.

Matt describes himself as a positive thinking person who loves his job and prides himself on teaching others. With fifth grade students, he said it can be hard to keep them focussed but he manages to keep their attention as they enjoy his teaching.

Matt’s exact age has not been revealed but looking at his LinkedIn profile we think he was born in 1986 in Moraga, California, which would make Takimoto 36-years-old as of this year.

Matt’s education

Matt is very intelligent and is a successful teacher. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Science and General Music in 2010 from the University of Oregon.

While he was at college he was a part of the Oregon marching band, Green Garter Band and Kappa Kappa Psi.

He then went on to get his Masters degree in Arts at the University of California five years later and graduated in 2015.

Matt Takimoto from #Moraga is on @Jeopardy tonight! Watch him compete at 7 on ABC7. pic.twitter.com/PZNZB42img — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 17, 2022

Matt used to be a writer

Matt only started his teaching career in 2015 – aside from working as a teaching assistant for Change Public Schools during his studies – he didn’t officially start a career in teaching until later on in his life.

His job before this was his longest and was a little different to his current position. Matt worked as the blog manager for SB Nation for over nine years.

After this, he became a teacher and got his first teaching job as a 4th-grade teacher at Glenview Elementary School for five years before starting his role at his current school in 2020.

