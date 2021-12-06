Meet the Reality House Season 3 cast on Instagram











In an epic twist where ten creators live in a huge Big Brother-type house, Youtube series Reality House has launched its third season. As it gets underway, we met the contestants hoping to win $100K.

From a Too Hot to Handle star to dramatic arguments, there’s always something going on in the house. Led by YouTube channel KianAndJc, the ongoing series gets around 1million views per episode!

We got to know all of the Reality House Series 3 contestants on Instagram…

MTV: Is CT from The Challenge still married or is he single in 2021?

Peter Vigilante

Peter is a certified personal trainer and TikTok star.

More specifically, it appears that Peter spends most of his time on Staten Island, where the gym he works at is based.

He is a YouTuber too, where he has over 2K subscribers. Peter has uploaded two videos – but he may start making more after his Netflix appearance!

It is thought that he is very close to his family, especially his mother.

The 22-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on September 6, competed in pole vaulting events growing up – and Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Season 2.

Mariah (Lava Girl)

Known as @lavagrrl, Mariah started out on Twitch while content creating.

The 21-year-old is a part-time gamer and full-time accountant.

Based in Los Angeles, California, she revealed she is on Reality House to win! Mariah also added that her fans have helped her build a “wholesome community”.

Bryce Hall

Bryce is a boxer and co-founder of Ani Energy, a lifestyle drink company.

He’s also the businessman behind Party Animal Brand clothing, alongside his main jobs as a TikToker and YouTuber.

Bryce was previously dating famous TikTok celebrity Addison Rae, and is now rumored to be loved-up with co-star Tana Mongeau.

Tana Mongeau

Tana revealed she does not know what she’s known for, other than “getting cancelled and taking Ls”.

She is known for making “storytime” videos and similar content on her YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old once appeared on MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21!

On February 10, 2017, Tana posted on her Snapchat that she was being investigated by the FBI after someone hacked into her emails and “sent a bombing and shooting threat to McCarran International Airport”.

And the opposite of Bryce, she says she is in the house to “wreck havoc and cause drama”.

Louie Castro

Louie, known as “The Baddest Perra”, is a video content creator and vlogger on YouTube.

The 22-year-old often does make-up tutorials and cooking on his ‘Louie’s Life’ channel.

Born and raised in Watsonville, Louie is of Mexican heritage. He started making videos in 2014, when he was a student at Watsonville High.

He has made appearances on Univision, as well as award shows like the Latin Grammys.

Kane Trujillo

Kane is a 21-year-old TikTok star, originally from Columbia.

He previously had a bare-knuckle boxing fight with Blueface, which he lost.

Mainly known for making hilarious videos, he is now ready to win some money on Reality House.

EXPLAINED: Is Chrisley Knows Best ending and has it been renewed for Season 10?

Camilla Colbro

Model and mom Camila, from Los Angeles, works for Directions USA Models.

She also works closely with DT Model Management, and revealed she is best known for going viral on TikTok.

It happened after she shared a video getting her forehead done!

Em Bodoe

Em is a tattoo model and is known for her “spiderweb t*ts”.

Despite having no time to prepare, she’s in the house ready to win $100K!

The TikTok star describes herself as a “bald b*tch from LA” in her Instagram bio.

She is also a dog mom, and calls her furry friend the love of her life.

Yousef Erakat (Fousey)

Fousey is an American YouTuber who produces parodies, vlogs, comedy sketches and interviews.

Other than FouseyTUBE, Erakat has two other channels Fousey and DoseOfFousey.

The 31-year-old gym fanatic, from Fremont, California, grew up under Palestinian parents.

He has even written his own book called ‘Warning: This Is Not A Motivational Book‘!

Taylor Blake

Taylor is a “full-time roadie” who lives in a 16ft camper with her girlfriend and their three dogs.

She regularly documents her life on the road, which has gained her huge success of 242K followers.

The blogger describes herself as a “Jesus loving, mildly funny, lesbian” in her Instagram bio, and sells merchandise on her own online shop!

Her doggos Sunni, Roux and Finnegan have Instagram too! You can follow them at @threeroaddogs.

WATCH REALITY HOUSE ON YOUTUBE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK