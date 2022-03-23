Meet the specialist behind Roger’s growth removal from Dr Pimple Popper













We have seen some pretty extreme cases over the last few years on Dr Pimple Popper but one of the most intense and graphic has to be Rogers. He was the man from the first episode on season 4 who suffered from huge growths all over his nose and Sandra Lee – aka the Pimple Popper – had to bring two professional and specialised surgeons in to help him.

Dr Richard Bennett and Dr Jason Hamilton were called in to perform life-changing rhinophyma removal surgery for Roger and the results were incredible.

If you want to know more about Dr Jason Hamilton and his highly successful career, then keep on reading.

Dr Jason Hamilton. Picture: Dr. Lee & Specialists Finally Remove Roger’s Enormous Rynophyma! | Dr. Pimple Popper

Meet Dr Jason Hamilton

Jason Hamilton is a successful rhinoplasty surgeon who lives in Los Angeles, California. He is the director of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Osbourne Head and Neck Institute in the heart of Beverly Hills.

He is incredibly passionate about medicine and discovered his calling when he attended Duke University. Here is where the surgeon completed his training with a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

At Duke University Jason received highly prestigious one to one training from internationally acclaimed surgeons – making his training some of the most sought after in the world.

According to the company’s website, he specialises in African-American and ethic rhinoplasty, reconstructive head and neck surgery, septal perforation repair and facial trauma surgery.

Dr Jason is also an academic mentor

Dr Hamilton doesn’t just perform surgeries, he teaches others and lectures too. On his company website, it states that he teaches numerous appointments and classes and is recognised for his excellent teaching skills.

He is part of the department of surgery at Cedars Sendai Medical Centre where he acts as an attending surgeon and clinical faculty member and is responsible for teaching others the skills he has learned in facial and plastic surgery.

Aside from this he has previously been an international lecturer and has published over 50 academic articles and book chapters.

Dr Jason removed Rogers growth for free

Dr Jason was called in to help Roger with the huge growths on his nose that he wasn’t able to get removed because he didn’t have any insurance and couldn’t afford it.

Dr Lee felt awful for Roger and called in Dr Osbourne and Dr Hamilton who agreed to operate on the patient for free through his charitable foundation. Roger was over the moon when he heard the news but the surgery wasn’t going to be an easy one.

Due to the danger of the surgery, Roger had to be put under general anaesthetic, however, the surgery was successful and after, Roger said that the surgery “changed his whole life” and he hilariously added that “old ladies are talking to me now.” – Good for you, Roger!

