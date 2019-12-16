Meet The Voice UK 2020 judges: There's someone new on the panel!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Changing up from the usual format of TV singing contests, The Voice first aired in 2012.

Now, seven years later, The Voice is still going strong with spin-off series in other countries and a kid’s version, too.

The ITV show sees singers perform a ‘blind’ audition and if the judges think they’re any good, they turn their chair for the act.

Dependent on the judges who turn, the singer gets to choose which one they’d like to be mentored by.

Let’s take a look at the Voice UK judges for 2020.

The Voice UK 2020: Judges

The Voice UK has encountered some changes over the years. The show initially aired on BBC but is now broadcast by ITV.

Now in 2020, the judging panel has also changed. The usual panel was made up of Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am.

However, series 9 of the show will see Jennifer Hudson replaced by Meghan Trainor.

Where is Jennifer Hudson?

Although Jennifer Hudson had been on the show since 2017, it looks like three series on the show were enough.

In a 2019 Twitter post, Jennifer cited “filming commitments in the US” as the reason for her not being able to take part in the 2020 series of The Voice UK.

It looks like JHud’s got a lot on her plate in 2020 with the singer and actress starring in two major films, Cats and Respect.

Who is Meghan Trainor?

Replacing the ultimate songstress that is Jennifer Hudson, we have Meghan Trainor.

Meghan is probably most recognised as being the woman who gave us ‘Lips Are Moving‘, ‘All About That Bass‘ and ‘Marvin Gaye’ with Charlie Puth.

The American singer-songwriter has judged competitions before including THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom alongside DJ Khaled and P Diddy.

Speaking to ITV, Meghan said: “I am so excited and honoured to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new Coach on The Voice UK! It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”

