Meet Zay Wilson, The Ultimatum's model from Texas

The programme follows six couples who are at a point in their relationship where they will be moving on to marriage or literally moving on. Their relationships will be put to the test in the social experiment as one person is ready to tie the knot and the other is scared of commitment.

One of the cast members we have been introduced to is Zay Wilson who entered the show with his girlfriend Rae Williams. Rae is ready for marriage but Zay isn’t quite there.

Reality Titbit has all you need to know about Zay Wilson including his age, Instagram and more.

Zay Wilson. Picture: The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix

Meet Zay Wilson

Zay is a 25-year-old from Austin, Texas but his actual birth date is unknown. Zay attended the Kansas Westyn University and according to the website he comes in at an impressive 6″6 (1.98m).

In terms of his career, there isn’t much to know. According to his Instagram bio, the newly acclaimed reality star is a model and his pictures are featured frequently on his page.

During the first episode of The Ultimatum, it was mentioned that his girlfriend Rae had recently graduated college but that Zay wasn’t quite there yet, so we can assume that aside from modelling, Zay is also studying to obtain his degree.

Zay’s Instagram explored

The new reality TV star can be found under the handle @theofficialzaywilson and at the moment has just over 5.5K followers and just ten posts.

However, we can assume this will soon grow as people see him featured on the Netflix show even more. His feed mostly consists of his professional modelling shots. He also has a video promoting his appearance on The Ultimatum that was captioned:

Six couples, one rollercoaster of a journey. April 6th!!! Who’s Ready? #TheUltimatum #TeamZay Zay Wilson, The Ultimatum

Are Zay and Rae still together?

Already, fans want to know if Zay is still with Rae as the couples both start to build connections with other people as the series continues.

However, due to the show being ongoing we don’t know yet if the couple remain together or if they move on. We will find out later in the programme as to if the pair get engaged or potentially find someone new.

We tried to find out any details or hints on their Instagram but there are no clues anywhere and neither of the pair has given anything away yet.

