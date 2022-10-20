









Megan Fox took to Instagram to reveal her latest read: Moon Spells by Diane Ahlquist. As if drinking her fiance Machine Gun Kelly’s blood wasn’t enough, the Jennifer’s Body actress is now working her magic… literally.

Just in time for Halloween, Megan shared on social media a series of angles of her face and body, with the caption: “Pick me energy 🖤🌙.” Fans have since been reacting to the October 19th post with excitement.

So, what exactly is Megan studying? How are her followers reacting to her latest magic adventure? She already has a thorn inside her engagement ring, so surely a little spell or two won’t hurt!

Megan Fox learns moon spells

Megan‘s latest social media update involved posing in a red fluffy hat, donning lots of silver jewellery and a full face of make-up, while showing off her blood drip nails while wearing a black lace corset and black trousers.

In the post, which involved five different photos which gradually angled further down her body, the Transformers actress revealed the book she is reading, Moon Spells: How To Use The Phases Of The Moon to Get What You Want.

The book description on Amazon says: “Now, through the magic of Moon Spells, you can learn how to use its energies to achieve your desire–whether it’s a joyful romance, a successful career, or superb physical and emotional health.”

She appeared to be lying down on a round swinging chair surrounded by greenery, taking some ‘me time’ out to work on her manifestations. Her fiance MGK was nowhere to be seen but it comes a day after they shared a date night.

Fans say she’s ‘giving Jennifer’s Body’

When Megan uploaded the spiritual post, many were reminded of her acting stint in the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body. Playing Jennifer, her character becomes possessed and turns into a succubus after she is sacrificed to Satan

One fan simply commented: “It’s giving Jennifer’s Body.”

Another said that Megan is their “fave witch” while several interpreted her so-called ‘pick me energy’ as a different kind of vibe completely. A fellow fan penned: “More like MOMMY energy.”

“I NEED U TO PICK ME!!!!,” wrote an enthusiastic follower on Megan’s Instagram.

She once ‘drank MGK’s blood’

For what she claims is “ritual purposes only”, EW reports that Megan admitted both her and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood. She said it is “just a few drops,” adding: “We do consume each other’s blood on occasion.”

It was when MGK got down on one knee to propose that Megan revealed their ritual on social media. She wrote in the engagement announcement on Instagram: “I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

Even back then, in January 2022, Megan spoke of spirituality and said they had “asked for magic” when they first began dating in July 2020, when they “sat under this banyan tree” – where she was taken back for the big proposal.

