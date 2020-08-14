Memphis Garrett has returned to play again this season of Big Brother: All-Stars.

The twenty-second season of the CBS reality show kicked off on Wednesday, August 5th boasting a super secret cast and a lockdown edition of Big Brother.

Familiar faces from Ian Terry to Cody Calafiore returned to the Big Brother house, ready to take on the games once more. Memphis Garrett, who was the runner-up on Big Brother 10, is back and ready to take the crown. As Memphis became Head of Household on Thursday, August 13th, it looks like he’s back and better than ever!

So, with Memphis back on our screens, we thought it time to revisit the Big Brother player. Find out about Memphis here, from his age and restaurant business to his wife and family life.

Memphis Garrett: Age

Big Brother star Memphis Garrett is 37 years old.

Robert “Memphis” Garrett was born on December 6th, 1982. This makes Memphis a Sagittarius.

When Memphis first appeared on Big Brother, he was just 25 years old. The tenth season was filmed back in 2008. This was Memphis’s first and only season, unlike some of the other players who have returned multiple times.

What is Memphis Garrett’s restaurant business?

When Memphis first appeared on Big Brother, he described his occupation as a mixologist. But since 2008, his career in the restaurant industry has been on the rise.

Now, Memphis is a restauranteur based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has opened 37 hospitality and entertainment venues throughout his career. Pretty impressive!

Memphis started out establishing million-dollar nightclubs in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, but has since made the move to the east cost to pursue the restaurant industry. Some of his Ft. Lauderdale food stops include The Poke House, Growlers and Howlers, JB&C Juice Bar & Cafe, and most recently Subs and Suds.

ALL STARS Has Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina had plastic surgery?

Big Brother: Does Memphis have a wife?

No. Memphis was married to a woman named Ashley Zoppa. They married in 2012, however split in 2015, the same year which their son was born. Their son is called River Waylon.

After his split from Ashley, Memphis went on to date model and influencer Amanda Lynn. They dated for a few years, however have since parted ways.

Now, Memphis is linked to a woman named Dominique. Not much is yet known about the couple, but from Memphis’s Instagram pictures of the pair, they look pretty happy!

SEE ALSO : Who did Ian Terry beat to win Big Brother 14?

WATCH BIG BROTHER 22 THIS SUMMER ON CBS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK