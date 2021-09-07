What is Mendeecees Harris' net worth? Job explored











Mendeecees Harris is known for appearing on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop. Fans have questions about his net worth, job and marriage.

The reality TV star is part of LAHH, which follows cast members’ lives as they try to make it in the hip hop industry.

His marriage with Yandy Smith is heavily followed by cameras on the series, but now fans are wondering what he does for a living.

With the current season well underway, Reality Titbit has more on whether him and Yandy are legally married, as well as his net worth in 2021.

What does Mendeecees Harris do for a living?

Mendeecees owns the Beat Factory Studio in The Bronx.

Mendeecees has a background in real estate but later moved into working in the music industry.

The entertainment manager and rapper now manages several NYC-based rappers, such as Vado and Webstar.

He has been in a relationship with Yandy Smith since 2008, and has two children from previous relationships.

Mendeecees also helps to look after Infinity, who Yandy adopted.

LAHH: What is Mendeecees’ net worth?

As of August 2021, Mendeecees has a $1 million net worth.

It is thought that his net worth was highly affected when he went to prison, including profit gained by starring on Love and Hip Hop.

He reportedly had to use all of his TV salary profits by paying a fine, as well as $2.5 million for the cause of the drug charges.

Previously on LAHH: New York, before joining the Atlanta franchise, he used to manage a real estate business with Tahiry Jose and Yandy.

Most of his revenue comes from his own company Beat Factory Studio.

ok…. So Yandy and Mendeecees are really NOT married???????????????? #LAHH #LAHHATL — Kings Daughter ♥ ♡ ♥ (@QuanaDumbFresh) September 7, 2021

Are Mendeecees and Yandy legally married?

No, Mendeecees’ and Yandy’s marriage is not legal.

Their vow renewals may potentially make their marriage legal, however their previous agreement was done on a union basis.

On May 25, 2015, Yandy and Mendeecees were married live on VH1 as part of the special Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding.

When he was behind bars in season 7, Yandy admitted that her televised wedding was “symbolic” and that her marriage to Mendeecees is not legal.

She didn’t want to sign the paperwork to get legally married, as she wanted to protect her finances and family while Mendeecees went to prison.

However, they recently renewed their vows, as Mendeecees was granted permission from a federal judge to travel for his nuptials to Yandy Smith.

TMZ reported that Mendeecees is on probation until 2025 after a five-year stint in jail for drug trafficking.

