RHOP: Mia Thornton's net worth revealed - A look at the Bravo star's career











Real Housewives of Potomac is back with season 6 and fans can expect some real drama this season.

The season’s trailer features the wives locking horns over various issues.

However, despite all fights and drama, new cast member Mia Thornton has managed to catch the attention of many fans.

This is Mia’s first season on the show however, the Bravo star has already won many hearts thanks to her resilient spirit and her humble beginnings.

While most ladies on RHOP either come from wealth or have married into it. Mia is a self-made woman in many ways.

Mia Thornton’s net worth revealed

The RHOP cast member’s net worth is approximately $5 million.

We can say that the reality star has acquired her position in society and her net worth with a lot of effort.

The 38-year-old was put into the foster care system as a child and was later adopted by a couple named Robin Elaine Lynem and Daryl Lynem.

So far no information has been made public about her biological parents. However, we do see that the RHOP trailer for this season features her mother.

Today the reality star is a successful businesswoman. After graduating college, Mia started working as a clinic director in Charlotte, North Carolina. She soon became the owner of Massage Envy Spas.

Our Bravo housewife is a busy woman as she runs multiple businesses. She is also the founder of the cruelty-free cosmetics company Amilleon London. In addition to her reality tv gig and other businesses. She also owns the franchise for chiropractic clinics called The Joint Chiropractic.

Who is the Bravo star’s husband?

Mia from Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 cast, met her husband Gordon Thornton in 2003 at a charity event.

The couple has a big age difference as Mia is around 38 years old while Gordon turned 65 this year. The husband and wife share their common love for the massage and chiropractic business, as Gordon co-owns franchises of The Joint Chiropractic alongside his wife.

He has been in the business for long as he previously owned franchises for Massage Envy.

Aside from being great business collaborators the couple also shares three kids, Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana.

A report on E! News, states that two of Mia’s kids are with her husband Gordon while her oldest son, Joshua, is from one of her previous relationships.

A look inside Real Housewives of Potomac season 6

RHOP season 6 is set to feature some explosive fights. From the promo, we know that Wendy will become the target of some nasty rumours this season. She locks horns with Gizelle after the latter alleges that Wendy’s husband Edward is reportedly having an affair.

Gizelle also has bad blood with cast member Karen Huger and we might get to see their frenemy equation reach higher levels this season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

