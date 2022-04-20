Who are Ashley Darby's kids as RHOP star separates from husband Michael?













Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby recently announced her separation from her husband,a Michael.

The Bravo star revealed the news in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish on Tuesday, April 19.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality,” Ashely said.

Here’s a look at Michael Darby’s net worth.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What is Michael Darby’s net worth?

Michael, who is a successful Australian Real Estate businessman, is approximately worth $20 million.

He is the principal and co-founder of Washington, DC’s Monument Realty. The company, which was founded in 1998, has reportedly developed more than 6.5 million square feet of real estate to date.

The Melbourne native has earned degrees in Construction Engineering and Business Development and started his career as a general contractor.

Ashley Darby’s net worth, on the other hand, is approximately $5 million. The former pageant queen has made most of her wealth thanks to her reality TV gig on RHOP.

A look at Ashley Darby’s prenup

As the news of Ashley and Michael’s separation surfaced, an old RHOP clip of the two discussing their prenup started going viral.

Michael commends Ashley for agreeing to extend the prenup and doing so without getting lawyers involved. Ashley then explains to the camera that their prenup stated that she would get a “lumpsum amount” if the pair divorced before the three-year mark but post that time, she will get more.

She then reveals that she will get half of Michael’s total wealth if the couple decides to separate after three years.

“The last thing I want is for Michael to think that I am with him for his money,” the reality star said to the camera.

The couple then revised their prenup to five years instead of three to help Michael feel more comfortable moving forward with the arrangement.

Who are the pair’s kids?

Ashely and Michael share two children together – sons Dean Michael Darby and Dylan Matthew Darby.

Dean is three years old while Dylan turned one in March 2022.

There is a 29-year age difference between Michael, 62 and Ashley, 33. The RHOP star is also the stepmother of her husband’s 26 and 28-year-old children.

Ashley, who is smitten with her two young boys, often shares family pictures on Instagram and her two sons clearly have their parents’ best features.

