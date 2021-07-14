Who is Michael Winslow? Net worth and age of AGT voice impressionist!











Michael Winslow recently made his comeback to the big screen, when he showcased his voice impressions on America’s Got Talent.

It wasn’t long until fans instantly recognised Michael on the NBC talent competition, which left them wondering what his current net worth is.

He didn’t just impress the judges with his voice impressionist talents, but the viewers too, as they took to the Internet to find out all about him.

He didn't just impress the judges with his voice impressionist talents, but the viewers too, as they took to the Internet to find out all about him.

Who is Michael Winslow?

Michael is an actor and comedian, best known for being on Police Academy.

The voice impressionist, who recently appeared on America’s Got Talent, may also be recognised from other films, such as Spaceballs and Gremlins.

Described as “one of the founders of beatboxing”, he was billed The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects for his ability to make realistic sounds using his voice.

He grew up at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, and later studied at the Lisa Maile School of Acting, Modeling and Imaging.

I can't believe that Michael Winslow from Police Academy was on the show!! Great job!! #AGT — Mark Young (@airwolf28) July 14, 2021

Michael Winslow: Age and net worth

Michael is currently 62 years old, and was born on September 6, 1958.

Born in Spokane, Washington, his net worth in 2021 is now $2 million.

Having been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, he has been having a long break until his appearance on AGT.

Known as the man to create 10,000 sounds using just his voice, his beatboxing talents also contributed to his significant income.

The actor started out in theatres and nightclubs, where his voice impressions reportedly won him enough money to head to Hollywood.

America’s Got Talent: Michael’s career

Although he is known for playing Larvell Jones on all seven Police Academy films, his television appearance was on The Gong Show.

During his show debut, he showcased his talents by imitating Benji the movie dog, Star Trek, and Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze.

Since then, he has starred in Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, Nice Dreams, The Love Boat, and commercials for Cadbury and GEICO.

Michael has also used his sound effects with game development studio Phyken Media, on a mobile game app called Wizard Ops Chapter 1.

After a long break, he has returned to the TV world, and hasn’t lost his mojo following his voice impressions audition for America’s Got Talent!

