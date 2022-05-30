Microbiologist and Dublin born Dami set to be joining Love Island 2022













Exciting news! ITV has finally confirmed the Love Island 2022 contestants just a few days before the new season kicks off and fans are already desperate to know who will be making their way to the stunning Spanish villa.

One of these contestants is Dami Hope, he was rumoured to be entering the villa for a few weeks now and it has finally been confirmed that he will be making his way to Mallorca. Reality Titbit has all the details on the new contestant, check it out.

Dami Hope. Picture: ITV press

Meet Dami Hope

Dami is a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin, so already we can see that he is more than just a pretty face. He says he signed up for Love Island 2022 to gain some “new experiences,” he said:

Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience. Dami Hope, ITV

Dami thinks he is a “catch”

Dami opened up about his qualities, mentioning his passion as one of the main reasons he is a catch in a relationship. Is also clear to see that he is into his astrology and spirituality, saying:

When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first. Dami Hope, ITV

He went on to say:

If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it was something I wasn’t talented at I’d get talented just so I could help them. Dami Hope, ITV

He also mentioned how good he was in a team and working with his partner – seems too good to be true right?!

Dami on Instagram

To find Dami on Instagram you can follow him at @damihope. He boasts an impressive 2,532 followers at the moment, but this is certain to grow very soon as people see him on Love Island.

The one thing we can take from Dami’s Instagram is that he has some serious street style and he is often posting cool snaps of him rocking cool, urban looks in and around Dublin.

Hopefully, he will bring some of his styles to the villa so we can see him repping his looks in the flesh.

