Who is Mike on Siesta Key? Instagram and girlfriend of Sam's buddy!











Mike appeared on the latest Siesta Key episode, as Sam Logan's friend. It's not the first time he has made his debut… So, who is he?

Set in the barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Sarasota, Florida, Siesta Key follows a group of friends as spend summer together.

Although Mike isn’t a main cast member, fans are wondering exactly who he is, and how close him and new cast member Sam are.

So, we found Mike on Instagram – plus, we found out who he’s dating. Keep reading this article to find out all about him.

Screenshot: Mike, Siesta Key, MTV

Siesta Key: Who is Mike?

Mike has been a long-time friend of the Siesta Key cast.

He sometimes goes on holidays with then, such as to Juliette and Sam’s villa in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Siesta Key star is closest to Sam Logan, Juliette Porter’s boyfriend, and appears to have grown closer to the cast over the last year.

Originally from Argentina, he is reportedly close to his family, and has nieces who refer to him as “Uncle Mike”.

Mike is the friend that says what everyone else is thinking…and I’m so here for it! 😂😂😂 #SiestaKey @juliettep0rter — alyssa caudill (@alyssacaudill7) May 20, 2021

Who is Mike’s girlfriend?

Lexie Salameh

Lexie is one of Juliette’s friends, who Mike has been dating for over a year.

She has 22.7k followers on her Instagram profile, and is Juliette’s new co-worker, who viewers may have seen on Siesta Key.

Lexie has been linked to the cast since 2016, when she celebrated the the New Year with her friend and co-star Amanda Miller.

Meet Mike on Instagram

He has a masters of science in sports management, and currently works in merchant services, according to his Instagram bio.

Mike appears to enjoy a lavish and adventure-filled lifestyle, from travelling on yachts and going skiing with friends, to snorkelling.

He recently celebrated his 72-year-old father becoming a US citizen, after living in America for 25 years.

The Siesta Key star has also shared loved-up snaps of him with Lexie, as well as his close-knit bond with co-star Sam.

