The whole nation was heartbroken after the loss of Mike Thalassitis on March 15th, 2019.

So with Love Island‘s return – with their tribute to Mike in the first episode (Monday, June 3rd) – and the inquest into his death both in the same week, many have been taking this week to mourn and remember Mike.

And this will understandably be all the more difficult for Mike’s family, as they continue to grieve post-inquest.

Who are Mike Thalassitis’ parents?

Not much is known about Mike’s parents Andreas (62) and Shirley Thalassitis (61), as they have remained very private and have understandably requested more privacy than ever following the events of March 2019.

All we know is that they had two sons, Mike and Nick and lived in Edmonton, North London. The father, known as Andy, had Cypriot heritage.

The spokesperson for themselves and their son Nick after the inquest was Mike’s manager, Dave Read.

Dave said on their behalf: “Today’s inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother… Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed.”

What was the inquest’s conclusion?

The inquest was held on Wednesday, June 5th.

Here it was revealed that Mike left a notebook of messages written to his family before his death.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said that the 26-year-old left messages “which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end”.

The inquest also concluded that the death was suicide with cocaine, ethanol, antidepressants and paracetamol identified in Mike’s system.

Montana Brown’s statement

Mike’s fellow Love Islander from 2017 Montana was also at the inquest on Wednesday, June 5th.

And following the ruling, she came out with a plead for people to change their ways.

Montana said:

I think it’s important that his memory lives on and [to] also remember why this happened and change your own life after the terrible, terrible thing that happened to Mike.

Former Love Island stars speak out

With the deaths of both Mike and fellow Islander Sophie Gradon earlier in 2019, the Love Island stars have come out to speak about the importance of mental health.

Particularly as the show’s methods of aftercare have come under fire. So much so that this year the ITV bosses had to release their duty of care details ahead of season 5.

Sixteen stars from the show featured in a video made by Cosmopolitan UK to highlight their own struggles with mental health and why it’s important to deal with mental health difficulties as a by-product of reality TV.

Trigger warning for those who may find some of the contents of the video upsetting.