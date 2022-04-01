











Siesta Key’s Sam Logan introduced the show’s viewers to his friend Mike Vazquez a while back. The star was seen again in the show’s latest episode but fans weren’t too thrilled about it this time.

Set in the Gulf of Mexico on a barrier island off the coast of Florida, the MTV show follows a group of friends who spend the summer together. The show is currently in its fourth season.

The latest episode aired on March 31, entitled He Doesn’t See a Future, has got many fans talking.

Mike Vazquez’s Siesta Key return has fans wishing he didn’t

While Mike isn’t a main cast member on the show, he still manages to attract the audiences’ attention in his short appearances.

However, fans who were curious to learn all about him the last time weren’t too thrilled upon seeing him this time around.

One fan wrote: “Siesta key was better without Mike.”

Siesta key was better without Mike😂 — G (@GDellll) April 1, 2022

Another fan posted a screenshot of a Reddit discussion and pointed out how many Siesta Key viewers still didn’t know who Mike was.

“The way Mike from Siesta Key wants to be relevant sooo badly and yet this still happens,” a tweet read.

The way mike from Siesta Key wants to be relevant sooo badly and yet this still happens 😂💀 @SiestaKey #siestakey pic.twitter.com/nCYokpZdXZ — Regé-Jean Page (allie) (@smoedordiee) March 25, 2022

Reddit is flooding with discussions about Mike after the latest episode too.

One fan on Reddit also had an opinion about Lexie and Mike’s blooming relationship.

Meet the reality star on Instagram

Mike, who is a long-time friend of the Siesta Key cast, has over 37,000 Instagram followers.

From his IG, we know that the Argentinian-native is deeply interested in music, travel and everything bougie. Mike’s wealth shines through all of his Insta posts.

The star is often seen hanging out in an exotic location, on a yacht or in a private jet.

Mike and Lexie have been dating for close to two years now and his IG has many loved up images of them together.

When will Siesta Key’s next episode release?

The show’s season four’s episode 17, entitled will Deux Chardonnay, will release on April 7.

The description reveals that we will see Juliette struggling to get over Sam while she’s in Paris.

Sam, on the other hand, introduces Meghan to his group of friends, who are not too pleased to see her.

Garrett and Kenna’s relationship will also hit the rocks.

WATCH SIESTA KEY ON THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON MTV.

