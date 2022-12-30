Million Dollar Listing stars ‘The Brits’, otherwise known as James Harris and David Parnes, decided they’d leave the Bravo reality series back in April 2022. Now the new season is airing, what happened to The Brits?

It was just three months after Fredrick Eklund revealed his departure from MDLLA that the duo followed in his footsteps. James and David were fan-favorite agents for their business and negotiation skills before leaving.

Now, they’re running a podcast – with a recent guest none other than Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim – and focusing on their real estate business. So what happened to James and David on Million Dollar Listing LA?

What happened to The Brits on Million Dollar Listing?

James and David revealed they were departing from Million Dollar Listing LA in April, before the season 14 premiere. After seven seasons and nine years on the show, they felt “the time has come to move on and leave the show.”

They wrote in a sentimental message on Instagram:

It’s a move that we have thought long and hard about and we feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving. We thank all our fans wholeheartedly and vow that we won’t stop because we can’t stop.

Putting business first, Brits run luxury real estate firm Bond Street Partners with fellow founding principals Adam Rose Bond and Jon Grauman. The duo are also principals at The Agency, the star of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills!

Although it was a shock to see David and James leave Million Dollar Listing, they’ve kept themselves busy…

James and David’s success since leaving

Alongside their busy jobs, Million Dollar Listing’s The Brits James and David run a podcast. Called Rise Above The Ranks, they recently brought Jason Oppenheim on as a guest, and often share advice on business and real estate.

David recently posted a $16,750,000 mansion on Rising Glen Road, but it’s the amount they’ve sold in 2022 that’s astonishing. Bond Street Partners has sold and in escrow worth $760 million in Q3 alone!

The Brits were also voted The Hollywood Reporter‘s top 30 agents for 2022. Overall, James and David have more than $3 billion in career sales and a current listing portfolio in excess of $1 billion.

Million Dollar Listing fans are ‘bored’ without them

Many have been asking what happened to The Brits on Million Dollar Listing since season 14. Months on since David said he was leaving MDLLA, fans are flocking to social media to share their sorrow.

One MDLLA fan wrote: “Million dollar listing isn’t the same without you guys…miss you.” David responded to them with heart emojis, and many appeared to feel the same in his Instagram comments.

Another penned: “Such a snooze fest! This is gonna be a boring season without the Brits!”

“The show isn’t the same without the boys,” a fellow viewer told David.

