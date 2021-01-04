Has Mireya Mayor had her lips done? Expedition Bigfoot viewers question doctor's appearance











Expedition Bigfoot fans are questioning Dr Mireya Mayor’s appearance, and now wonder if she has had her lips done.

A group of researchers try to find where animals and creatures have been spotted on the Travel Channel series, with Mireya amongst the cast.

As they try to prove that bigfoot exists, viewers have been wondering whether Mireya has had surgery on her lips and face.

So has Mireya Mayor had her lips done? We done all the research for you…

Screenshot: Mireya Mayor, The Search Continues | Expedition Bigfoot | Travel Channel Youtube

Who is Mireya Mayor?

Mireya, 48, is an American, anthropologist, and wildlife correspondent for the National Geographic.

She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and philosophy, a PHD in anthropology, and was a cheerleader for the NFL Miami Dolphins.

In 2009, Mireya had her first television appearance, when Expedition Africa was released on History Channel.

Now, she stars on Expedition Bigfoot, and is widely referred to as the “female Indiana Jones”!

Has Mireya Mayor had her lips done?

It has not been confirmed that Mireya has had her lips done

Viewers thought that Mireya might have had surgery on her face, or had lip fillers, due to her full lips. In the first episode of season 2, they noticed that they looked slightly fuller than before.

She has never addressed people asking about her lips, and looking at her oldest Instagram photos in 2011, Mireya’s lips have not significantly changed in 9 years.

Mireya has faced criticism in response to her looks and role as a scientist.

In her book Pink Boots and a Machete, she wrote: “It seemed I wasn’t even safe from a few of the television producers, some of whom remarked on my looks before they even said hello.”

Mireya Mayor: Family

Mireya has five children with her former husband Roland Wolff.

She has been married to to Phil Fairclough for 5 years, who she has a daughter with.

The Expedition Bigfoot cast member now has 6 children in total.

